McDonald’s Closes Down Entire Disney Park

McDonald’s and Disney are two of the most recognizable brands in the world, so when the two collide, you can bet that magic will happen.

This was the case for numerous McDonald’s restaurant franchisees on April 6, 2022. The lucky group enjoyed a private party at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park after normal park operations stopped early for the event.

Franchisee Katie C. shared her fabulous experience on Facebook, writing:

Had the best night ever at Hollywood Studios! It was closed to the public, so we got to ride every single ride with virtually no wait times and get all the food and drinks we wanted!

As you can see from Katie’s photos, crowds were sparse compared to what they have been lately when the Park is open to the public. This gave the McDonald’s party-goers ample time to enjoy all of the rides that Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have to offer.

If you think some Disney magic would make your next special occasion better, you can learn more about hosting your next corporate event at Walt Disney World Resort on the official Disney Meetings and Events website. Disney notes:

