McDonald’s Closes Down Entire Disney Park

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
disney's hollywood studios empty street

Credit: Disney

McDonald’s and Disney are two of the most recognizable brands in the world, so when the two collide, you can bet that magic will happen.

Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary lights
Credit: Disney

Related: McDonald’s Disney 50th Happy Meal Toys Replace Two Iconic Characters

This was the case for numerous McDonald’s restaurant franchisees on April 6, 2022. The lucky group enjoyed a private party at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park after normal park operations stopped early for the event.

Franchisee Katie C. shared her fabulous experience on Facebook, writing:

Had the best night ever at Hollywood Studios! It was closed to the public, so we got to ride every single ride with virtually no wait times and get all the food and drinks we wanted!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian “Closes Down” Disneyland Ride

As you can see from Katie’s photos, crowds were sparse compared to what they have been lately when the Park is open to the public. This gave the McDonald’s party-goers ample time to enjoy all of the rides that Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have to offer.

Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney’s Tower of Terror Doesn’t Actually Drop

You can view a full list of rides that are located in this Disney World theme park below:

Tower of Terror
Credit: Disney

Related: Steven Tyler Claims Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Goes Backward

If you think some Disney magic would make your next special occasion better, you can learn more about hosting your next corporate event at Walt Disney World Resort on the official Disney Meetings and Events website. Disney notes:

Why consider Disney Meetings & Events for your next conference, product launch, charity event or board meeting? We call it…the Disney Difference! The Walt Disney Company is known around the world for outstanding customer experiences, and our creativity and storytelling has made us a global brand and leader in entertainment.

hollywood studios mickey and minnie cavalcade
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney’s Toy Story Land Christmas Decorations May Be Gone For Good

You can also learn more about owning a McDonald’s franchise by visiting the hamburger giant’s official website.

Have you ever attended a private event at Disney World?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

Be the first to comment!