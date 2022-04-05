Disney Park Mysteriously Closing Multiple Hours Early Tomorrow

Walt Disney World Resort has been increasing its hours in preparation for massive spring break crowds over the last few weeks, but it seems one Disney Park will be closing early anyway during this time.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is known for its spectacular shows and iconic rides, will be closing early this week and a reason has not been officially given by Disney.

The Disney Park– which features attractions like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and much more– has been typically staying open until 9:00 p.m. However, on Wednesday, April 6, the Park will close four hours early, at 5:00 p.m.

While nothing official has been confirmed by Disney, the speculation is that the theme park is closing early for a private event.

As a result of the closure, all dining locations are closing early, as well as the shows. The final show of the day for Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage will take place at 4:00 p.m. and the final show of the day for Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular will be at 4:30 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every other day this week.

If you love all things Disney, you’re going to love Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Head to the Chinese Theatre to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and then over to Toy Story Land for Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Slinky Dog Dash. After that, make sure you check out Sunset Boulevard and ride Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. You can get blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and then ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Don’t forget to check out Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and get ready for the return of Fantasmic!, the epic nighttime spectacular that is set to come back this year.

What do you think of Disney’s Hollywood Studios closing several hours early? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!