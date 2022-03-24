Disney Attraction Has Synchronized Pauses To Keep Guests On Track

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World Resort, you’ll likely be wanting to catch a glimpse of Mickey and his friends.

While character meet and greets are a wonderful way to meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, as well as many of your favorite Disney films and Disney Pixar characters, there is a state-of-the-art ride that also allows you to see many of those characters.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, located in the Chinese Theatre at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is a beloved attraction that takes Guests straight into the world of cartoons.

TikTok user @tesaeverafter recently posted a hilarious video in the room with Daisy where she is giving dance lessons. Just as she tells everyone to get into position and says “ready and……” there’s a huge pause.

Take a break reminder from Daisy… #wdw #takeabreak #rest#mickeyandminniesrunawayrailway #daisy #distok @queencooleyes

While this may seem like a ride malfunction, it’s actually an ingenious way that the Walt Disney World Imagineers design the rides. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is dependent on the loading dock and each room has synchronized places in which it can pause when needed for Guests loading and unloading to maintain the ride’s fluidity.

The official description of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway reads:

Burst into Mickey and Minnie’s World The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day. There’s no telling where this train is heading! This is an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.

A First-of-Its-Kind Ride Based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey Mouse and friends.

If you love all things Disney, you’re going to love Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Head to the Chinese Theatre to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and then over to Toy Story Land for Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Slinky Dog Dash. After that, make sure you check out Sunset Boulevard and ride Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. You can get blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and then ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Don’t forget to check out Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and get ready for the return of Fantasmic!, the epic nighttime spectacular that is set to come back this year.

Do you love Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!