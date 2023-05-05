Marvel Recasts Rocket Raccoon

Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 beyond this point!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters everywhere today, and it comes with the most emotional weight we’ve seen since Avengers Endgame. While everyone will undoubtedly root for Star-Lord, Nebula, and so on, the real focus of the third and final chapter in the saga is Rocket Raccoon.

It’s been stated by many that the beloved trash panda is the true star of the franchise, and we’re inclined to agree with him based on what we’ve seen. However, in spite of all the marketing, interviews, reception, and hearsay, Marvel is far from finished with Rocket or his adventures.

The Return of Rocket Raccoon

Although all the evidence we’ve seen thus far has implied that Rocket Raccoon dies in the new film, we are happy to report that James Gunn made good on his promise to give the character the ending he so rightly deserves. That being said, how bright can the character’s future be if his director, voice actor, and teammates are reportedly done with the MCU?

As depicted in the post-credits at the end of the recently-released Vol. 3, Rocket has now assumed full leadership of a new generation of Guardians. That means that while Gunn spoke the truth that this is indeed the last time we saw the current team together, that doesn’t mean that the Guardians are over.

That’s all well and good, but how are Rocket and his new team supposed to return to the screen when James Gunn is leaving Marvel for DC and Bradley Cooper has stepped down from the role? The answer, simply recast the character.

Recasting the Raccoon

Bradley Cooper didn’t just play Rocket, his distinct voice helped shape the character as we know him. While he’s definitely the actor most associated with the role, he’s not the only one to play him. In fact, the new movie essentially provided both Marvel and viewers with his future successor.

Cooper might be leaving the franchise, but Rocket’s replacement might have already been picked. Now that there is actually a healthy and feasible possibility that Rocket’s story can continue, who will take up the fur?

Multiple actors took up the role during the film, portraying Rocket at varying ages. Along with Bradley Cooper, Noah Raskin and Sean Gunn (Kraglin) all share the role at multiple points in the film. Although it would be intriguing to see Raskin blossom into more voice work, Sean Gunn might be the more likely casting choice.

Gunn has already proven to be a very capable actor, as his work as Kraglin displays. This writer is even prepared to admit that he had trouble differentiating between his performance and Cooper’s. It honestly wouldn’t be surprising at all if he fills the paws the Oscar-winning actor left behind.

Do you think Rocket will return? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!