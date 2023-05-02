Chris Pratt Could Be the Last Guardian

In the words of Doctor Strange, we’re in the endgame now. As the third and final chapter of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series is just days away, fan theories and speculations are popping up like daisies. However, where some are predicting the death of Rocket Raccoon and others are shipping Star-Lord with Nebula, there might a more logical and probable approach to our buddy, Peter Quill.

It’s no secret that the upcoming film is going to focus primarily on Rocket Raccoon, but the leader of the team is still getting his own share of character development. Although the main theme will easily be the continued study of his relationship with the rest of the gang, Gamora might not be the only character Star-Lord cuts ties with.

Star-Lord: The Last Guardian

One thing that’s definitely been driven home for Marvel fans is that this will be the last time we see the team as we know it. One way or another, the main group of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax will not be the same after the curtains roll, but Marvel’s definitely not done with Peter Quill.

Not only has Chris Pratt himself danced around the issue of his character’s fate in the film, but openly expressed how he would love to reprise the role. Additionally, the source material the MCU relies on has his character becoming a main character in further Avengers. With the addition of both Adam Warlock and the possibility of a NOVA spinoff, the universe still has a mighty need for Star-Lord, even if the Guardians don’t.

What Does That Mean for Guardians of the Galaxy?

There’s no getting around it, someone on the team will die. That being said, Star-Lord has the highest survival rate by what we can infer. With the character taking both a mentor and rival role for NOVA/Richard Rider in the past, it hardly seems profitable to cut the character out when the galaxy has so much more to offer fans.

He might come back to help Adam Warlock battle the Magus, he might be a part of NOVA’s origin story, or Marvel might even go the full nine yards and give us the Old Man Quill story. Either way, it’s a safe prediction that at least one Guardian will survive to appear in other entries in the MCU.

Who will survive Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!