The countdown is on for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as the release date marches ever onward and ever forward. This is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the MCU, and James Gunn has built up a lot of hype for this final chapter for Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon

Based on what we know from the trailers and media that’s been released, the third and final film is shaping up to be an emotional rollercoaster with more twists and turns than Cosmic Rewind. Death will be a prominent factor, and Marvel has made no secret that not all the Guardians will survive. However, we might have just seen the first major death.

Guardians of the Galaxy and The Lost Love of Rocket Raccoon

In the recent post from Marvel’s official TikTok, we’re introduced to a flashback from Rocket’s past that reveals some of his animal friends from what we assume to be Halfworld. While this arrangement of mutated mammals might be a big hint at his team from Guardian of the Keystone Quadrant, the key player is that darling little otter who names herself Lylla.

Those steeped in Marvel Comics already know the name and how her fate is so intertwined with Rocket’s. Lylla is Rocket’s love interest from his Halfworld days, and whether she lives or dies completely determines his fate.

While we would absolutely adore it if she ends up becoming an ally to the Guardians and running off with Rocket to do a Keystone Quadrant spinoff, it’s far more likely that her death will be the catalyst that kickstarts Rocket’s journey. It’s also probably a safe bet that she died while saving him from the High Evolutionary, thus prompting her lover’s motive for revenge.

Whatever happens to Lylla, we truly won’t know until the film premiers May 5, 2023. Until that day comes, all we can do is hope and pray our favorite trash panda and his companions come out unscathed.

