James Gunn Cures Marvel’s Superhero Fatigue

The term “superhero fatigue” is tossed around more than many care to admit. It doesn’t matter if it’s Marvel, DC, Warner Bros. or whatever, the fact that audiences have grown weary of this phase of the genre is plain as day. However, the recent entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has broken the lull with the bombastic presence they’re known for.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is the third and final chapter for Marvel’s gang of cosmic avengers, and to say it has been met with a warm response would be a glorious understatement. But in this age of superhero fatigue, how is a team we’ve not really seen in action since Endgame able to pull themselves from the depths? Two words, James Gunn.

James Gunn and Marvel’s Misstep

Although he has quite a diverse filmography, James Gunn knows how to handle superhero movies better than most, and that’s perfectly represented by his Guardians of the Galaxy. The series, especially the third film, serves as a reminder of what the genre should be. It’s a balancing act of action and emotional investment, and it’s one that Gunn has perfected multiple times.

We’ve covered the director’s thoughts on superhero fatigue in the past, but Gunn has truly practiced what he preaches with his final entry in the MCU. Prior to the release of Guardians 3, Gunn stated,

“But I get fatigued by most spectacle films, by the grind of not having an emotionally grounded story. It doesn’t have anything to do with whether they’re superhero movies or not. If you don’t have a story at the base of it, just watching things bash each other, no matter how clever those bashing moments are, no matter how clever the designs and the VFX are, it just gets fatiguing, and I think that’s very, very real.”

As with all Marvel movies, Guardians 3 was visually stimulating and an absolute treat for the eyes. However, that’s not what makes the characters and their series such a success.

Hooked on the Feelings

James Gunn has done wonders with Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and the rest of the Guardians, but the reason they’re so loved has nothing to do with the action, the incredible soundtrack, the special effects, or even the team’s phenomenal sense of humor. It’s the emotional weight of their narrative and personalities that keeps fans invested.

Whenever someone watches a Guardians of the Galaxy movie, they’re drawn by the action and the comedy, but they’re engrossed in the themes of belonging, loss, family, and acceptance. We’d even go as far as to say Gunn and the Guardians handle complex and compelling subjects better than some outside the MCU.

Although this is the director’s reportedly final project with Marvel and Disney, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should serve as the blueprint for its successors. Whether it’s Spider-Man, the Marvels, or even Blade, superheroes are soulless shells clad in CGI if they don’t have the emotional weight to ground them to the audience.

