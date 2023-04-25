The MCU Might Have Finally Solved Their ‘Spider-Man’ Problem

Sony and Marvel have had problems over the years with how to use Spider-Man in the MCU, and a new deal may have changed everything.

Tom Holland may be Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans know that the actor isn’t the only Spider-Man. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have had their time in the spotlight. In the last Spider-Man movie, Kevin Feige could do the impossible and made a movie where all three actors could star as Spider-Man simultaneously. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was a fun homage to what had come before, but it didn’t rely on Nostalgia because it built a new story and could help resolve or continue others simultaneously.

Without Sony, Spider-Man doesn’t exist in the MCU. Marvel might have created Spider-Man and written the comics where he originated from, but in the late ’90s, they sold the rights to Sony as Marvel had a rough patch. Years later, Spider-Man has become one of the best-selling franchises for the company, and they have no thoughts about selling it back to Marvel Studios.

Thankfully, the two companies have been able to work together, and a recent announcement confirms that Sony and Marvel’s partnership will allow the web-slinger to appear on Disney+ for the first time. None of the Spider-Man movies have made it to the streaming platform before, and it seems that a new deal has allowed almost all of Sony’s titles to find their way onto Disney+.

Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy and Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man (2012) will end up on Disney+ with Tom Hardy’s Venom (2018). Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) will also land on the streaming platform in a few days, giving fans a lot of new Spider-Man content to watch.

According to the MCU Direct, Spider-Man: No Way Home and other Sony/Marvel projects will end up on the streaming platform. The report covers a statement from Sony given at a press release right after the announcement that Disney+ will finally have Spider-Man:

“Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.”

This deal is huge for Marvel as it helps Sony get more viewership for their titles, but it shows that the partnership between the two companies is in a good place. For a long time, it felt like the two were always at odds after Disney tried to get more money out of Sony for Spider-Man and nearly got No Way Home never to get made.

One thing the MCU desperately needs is to have more Spider-Man. The heroes and villains that live in the same world as Spidey have been absent, which has led to some interactions in the MCU feeling awkward or cheap since Marvel Studios has to create a story without some pivotal characters. Spider-Man also rarely appears in other MCU projects because of how much Holland’s Spidey requires to appear in live-action. Maybe this new deal is a sign that the two want to see more Spider-Man on the big screen, and this was one of many first steps towards making that goal a reality.

Do you think Sony will allow Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in more projects? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!