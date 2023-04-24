Upcoming Marvel Show Will Reportedly Be Part-Musical

It’s time to practice your scales and arpeggios, because we’re about to hear the music in one of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ shows—literally.

In recent years, Marvel Studios has been adamant about exploring genres outside the typical action/superhero song and dance. Shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Hawkeye leaned heavily into the comedy that has come to define much of the MCU, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured horror elements, as well as straight-up gore.

However, it was WandaVision that truly broke boundaries for the MCU when it came to introducing a number of different genres to the franchise. The Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led series combined an uneasy, self-aware family sit-com style with touches of the thriller/horror, drama, and, famously, musical genres, making for a truly one-of-a-kind watch that would earn the show a total of 23 Emmy nominations.

On top of its already dangerously catchy ’50s era theme song, WandaVision Episode 7 fully broke into the musical genre with the hilariously tongue-in-cheek “Agatha All Along,” sung by Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Shortly after the episode premiered, the song hit the top spot on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and even went on to win songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics at the 2021 ceremony.

While the blockbuster studio might not be known for pumping out musical hits, Hawkeye doubled down on Marvel’s commitment to exploring musicals, featuring a full-on Broadway production of the fictitious “Rogers: The Musical” in its first episode—now a very real stage show that’s currently on track to open at Disneyland California Adventure this summer.

And luckily for fans of this strange new MCU trend, it looks like we can expect more musical numbers in Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, one of the show’s leading ladies, the multi-hyphenate Patti LuPone, shared new details about the upcoming Disney+ series while confirming that it will indeed feature musical numbers.

During the interview, LuPone revealed that she plays a “450-year-old Sicilian witch” whose power is divination in a coven led by the villainous Agatha Harkness. When asked if the witches would sing in the show, she responded:

They do. Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

The legendary singer and Broadway performer continued, calling her experience filming the show “great fun” while praising the quality of its story:

I said, “Listen, I don’t harmonize. I’ve always been a soprano. I’ve always been on the top line.” But it’s just been great fun. There’s no CGI either. What I am seeing on this show is craft.

Learning that Kristen and Bobby Lopez are on board for the show is great news; a promising sign that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will have equally successful musical elements as WandaVision.

Clearly, the studio seems to be capitalizing on Kathryn Hahn’s Emmy-winning performance of “Agatha All Along,” and for good reason. Although Coven of Chaos being part-musical might seem unexpected, it’s practically common knowledge that all good witch shows and movies feature songs: Hocus Pocus (1993), to name one. Plus, with LuPone in the cast, how could we expect anything less than witchy, musical wonderfulness?

As of now, Agatha: Coven of Chaos has no official release date on Disney+. But fans can hopefully expect the new series to arrive on the streaming platform sometime in 2024.

Are you a fan of Marvel’s recent trend of adding musical elements to their series? Let us know your thoughts on this and Patti LuPone’s remarks in the comments below.