‘Wandavision’ Sequel Reportedly Making Sinister Special For MCU Fans

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch started a new phase of MCU storytelling will WandaVision that might set up a terrifying special dedicated to one MCU villain every fan has been begging to see.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is gearing up to start filming, but the set may have a few surprises for fans. While Kathryn Newton’s Agatha Harkness became an instant fan-favorite character, it’s hard to focus on magic when the MCU storyline is focused on the Multiverse.

This led to stories like WandaVision to kickstart some interest in the supernatural just like how Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight introduced fans to gods and other supernatural stuff. WandaVision did set up Scarlet Witch’s next debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where fans got to see the Darkhold corrupt Wanda into becoming a villain, and she did whatever it took to get her children back.

On Coven of Chaos, one insider admits that the series uses the set to film a special for the MCU, including Mephisto. The MCU’s version of the Devil has been reported to appear in several new projects, such as Ironheart and Agatha, and is now getting how own project.

Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly going to star as Mephisto, and several sources have claimed to be the actor that Marvel Studios has chosen for the role, but the real question is what story will Marvel want to tell with Mephisto? One idea that comes to mind is, of course, exploring how Mephisto made a deal with a certain man called Johnny Blaze.

In Marvel Comics, Mephisto famously makes a deal with Mr. Blaze, where the man sells his soul and becomes Ghost Rider. As Mephisto’s rider of vengeance, Ghost Rider can do quite a lot, but he doesn’t realize why you don’t make a deal with the devil until it’s too late.

Ghost Rider is the perfect character to introduce in a special as the character’s origins have already been explored in live-action once before with Nicolas Cage. Marvel has the problem of doing the same thing over and over, and their new special presentations provide an easy way to tell new diverse stories without having to repeat what was done already.

Fans already know who Ghost Rider is, and the character doesn’t need a movie to introduce fans to who he is. If they choose to tell a different story from Mephisto, the devil has a lot of influence in the MCU. The presentation could explore Wanda’s future after destroying the Darkhold, setting the stage for future projects after Ironheart, or even exploring a fun story without an immediate connection to the MCU.

Ever since WandaVision, Mephisto’s debut felt imminent as the villain was theorized to be behind Wanda’s problems before Agatha was revealed to be the only villain in the story. It’s still possible that he pulled some strings in the shadows, but the “Mephisto watch’ aspect of the series was a fun time for fans to go off on their theories, as Mephisto can fit into almost any MCU story if you think hard enough.

Do you want a Mephisto MCU special? What do you think it will be about?