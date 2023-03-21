Despite Recent Cancellations, New Leak Promises Big Things For New Marvel Series

A new Marvel Series just got a big update!

In recent days and weeks, it has seemed like there has been very little good news about the series from Marvel Studios. There have been countless delays and even rumors of cancelation. On the whole, it has seemed pretty bleak for what started off strong on Disney+ with Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and more. It may well be that, with the return of Bob Iger, these series are getting a much-needed polishing. That’s what this new leak points to, anyway.

Iger’s return heralded much for Disney, who, in recent years, under Bob Chapek, had seen a marked decrease in quality with an increase in prices. This was felt all around the company, not just at Disney Parks but at the studios owned by the company as well. Iger announced, on his return, that Marvel, in particular, was going to shift focus and emphasize quality over quantity.

To that end, it seems many Marvel series that were slated for “Early 2023” releases have been delayed indefinitely. Highly anticipated series like the second season of Loki, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Secret Invasion have all had their release dates changed, throwing the entire run of series into doubt. Could it simply be that Marvel Studios is doing just what Iger suggested? Are they focusing on improving the quality of these offerings before release?

This new bit of information might have confirmed that. In an update from Comicbook, fans learned that one of the many series that is still up in the air is actually still progressing. Another spinoff of Wandavision, Vision Quest, just had an important update recently. Comicbook reports that the series just added two writers, both of whom worked on Wandavision, to its roster. Megan McDonnell and Peter Cameron have just been listed as writers for the new series.

As stated above, both writers were credited for working on Wandavision, as well as other projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While adding writers means that the series is very early in production, it does mean that things are still moving forward. This news, along with casting confirmations and updates for other series which have been delayed, seems to point to a Marvel Studios which is tightening up the screws and endeavoring to make a better product for fans.

Comicbook also points out Wandavision star Elizabeth Olsen’s (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) recent comments about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, coupled with a canonically alive version of Vision (Paul Bettany). Could audiences see a return of one of Marvel’s best power couples in Vision Quest? If the studio follows along the lines of various comic book storylines, it’s not outside the realm of possibility! Vision Quest could even see some interference from yet another Kang (Jonathan Majors) variant, further tying the Marvel Cinematic Universe back together!

What do you think of this update? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!