‘Wandavision’s Elizabeth Olsen Reveals If Wanda Will Return in ‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’

Without a doubt, Wandavision (2021) is Marvel Studio’s best and most unique show.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, Wandavision follows Maximoff as she tries to deal with the trauma and stress of losing the love of her life, Vision, as played by Paul Bettany, through the lens of classic sitcoms. It’s as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

The show’s success has led to Wanda returning in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022) and the villain of Wandavision, Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, in Agatha: Coven Of Chaos.

This has all led to one question: will we ever see Wanda Maximoff again?

“I Think I’ll Be Back”

While at SXSW to promote her HBO Max Limited Series Love & Death, Elizabeth Olsen was asked by Deadline whether Wanda Maximoff would be returning for Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, and she answered it in classic Elizabeth Olsen fashion:

“I don’t know ever how to answer these questions except I don’t th… I think I’ll be back?”

It’s hard to tell what’s going on here. Olsen seems like she really doesn’t know if Wanda is returning in Agatha: Coven Of Chaos. However, since the show will be premiering in late 2023 or early 2024, we know that the show is either completely done filming or at least very close.

If Wanda is coming back with Agatha, she would definitely know about it.

‘Wandavision’ May Not Return, But Wanda Will

If there is one thing that superhero movies have taught us, it’s that no one is ever actually dead. They can quickly be brought back to life or have another version of themselves enter back into the fray from another universe or dimension.

This means that Wanda’s death in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness could mean nothing. Not only is she a powerful practitioner of magic, but we have already met alternate-reality versions of her. The question isn’t if we’ll see Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, but when.

Do you think Wanda will be returning in Agatha: Coven Of Chaos? Let us know in the comments below.