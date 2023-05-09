James Gunn Bringing Back Dwayne Johnson Character For New ‘Superman’

This is big news for Superman…

Dwayne Johnson spent a lot of time, effort, energy, and money to become the new face of the DC Extended Universe. Even after Black Adam (2022) underperformed, Johnson was confident that he would come out on top, but shortly thereafter, not only was Henry Cavill told he wouldn’t be returning, but new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran said they would no longer be pursuing Johnson’s character. This news may change things, though…

James Gunn’s passion project for the new DC Universe is, without a doubt, Superman: Legacy (2025). The former Marvel director is serving as the writer and director for the new film, which will usher in the first chapter of the DC Universe, Gods and Monsters. In what sound more and more like a throwback to the classic early days of Superman, Gunn has promised quite a bit very early on.

He has put fans’ fears to rest, assuring them that Legacy won’t be a comedy. He’s also revealed the characteristics of the character that he wants to embody in the new film: humanity, kindness, compassion, and someone that fans would want to “hug.” Even though it’s a steep order, Gunn has said that they have several great options, and the decision will be difficult.

Now, the director and co-CEO of DC Studios has mentioned that despite not continuing with Black Adam, another Dwayne Johnson DC character will be a part of Superman: Legacy. The Direct reported on a new interview with James Gunn and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) star Chris Pratt, in which the duo let slip the appearance of a classic Superman universe character in the new film:

“I was hoping I could cast you as Krypto the Superdog (in ‘Superman Legacy’). You could do motion capture on set and walk around on your hands and knees, but you can’t talk.”

Though it may have started as a joke, Gunn went on to tell the interviewer that Krypto appearing in the film was, in fact, a scoop. As fans may remember, Dwayne Johnson starred as the animated version of Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets (2022), and while it’s unlikely that Johnson will reprise the role, Superman: Legacy will mark the character’s live-action debut.

There are still a few movies to go until the new DC Universe, however, including The Flash (2023), Blue Beetle (2023), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), all of which were on the slate before the arrival of James Gunn and Peter Safran as heads of the studio. Each of these films has been rumored in some way to affect the new DC Universe or could very well be part of the newly announced DC Elseworlds.

What do you think about this character? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!