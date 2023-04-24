Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman 2’ Gets First Teaser Poster

The release of the highly-anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been a long time coming. And now, fans are finally getting a first look at the upcoming film.

Starring Jason Momoa as the titular Atlantean superhero, the James Wan-directed Aquaman first splashed into theaters in 2018 to generally positive reviews from both fans and critics alike. The movie proved to be a huge success for DC Studios, grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. This prompted a sequel to be ordered in 2019, though no one could’ve predicted the movie’s extremely rocky road to production.

A combination of factors, including the scorned reputation of one of its leading actors, Amber Heard, a global pandemic, and a shift in creative leadership at DC Studios caused the Aquaman sequel to suffer through nothing short of development hell. The film has been delayed a total of three times, with its original premiere slated for Christmas 2022. Now, it’s finally set to premiere a year later on December 20.

While the first film followed a typical by-the-books origin story, picking up after Steppenwolf’s defeat in 2017’s Justice League, Aquaman 2 will introduce a new threat. According to the movie’s synopsis, the titular hero will be forced to protect Atlantis from devastation after an ancient power is unleashed. Other than that, story details remain tightly under wraps.

Thanks to a vigilant Twitter user, we may have finally gotten a first official look at what to expect in the upcoming Aquaman instillation. Ahead of this year’s CinemaCon, which will be held in Las Vegas from April 24 to April 27, @Alfiemoviehub on Twitter shared a poster for the upcoming film that has been put on display for guests. Check it out below:

A new poster for ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ is revealed at CinemaCon 2023. pic.twitter.com/hhv488ofkW — Alfie’s Movie Hub (@alfiemoviehub) April 23, 2023

While the image doesn’t provide much information, the cracked ice—in addition to some concept art shared by Wan last year—do tease at what could be a huge plot point in the story: global warming. Previously, Momoa confirmed that the film’s conflict involves something bad about to happen to the Earth, “and it’s not because of aliens.” Based on these remarks, it seems like global warming and climate change will factor heavily into whatever Arthur Curry will be up against in the new film.

So far, there’s been plenty of drama behind-the-scenes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with Momoa even reportedly taking on a new role at James Gunn’s DC after the reportedly “abysmal” quality of the sequel, anticipating the worst for his character and the franchise as a whole. Nonetheless, it seems like DC and Warner Bros., unlike the ill-fated Batgirl, are still doubling down on their intentions to release the film—for better or worse.

Only time will tell if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom can replicate the success of its predecessor, or if its Amber Heard-ness, supposedly unfunny story, and directionless plot (as per a number of less-than-positive test screenings) will make it one of DC’s biggest flops to date.

Perhaps, under Gunn’s leadership, Aquaman and other franchises like Wonder Woman will simply be shelved, making way for a new DC extended universe that won’t be trudged down by its predecessors. Or maybe, we haven’t seen the last of Arthur Curry just yet.

Will you be seeing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.