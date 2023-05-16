Twitter is Obsessed With Simone Ashley at ‘The Little Mermaid’ London Premiere

Once again, The Little Mermaid fans are showing up full force on Twitter to stan their faves in the wake of a premiere – and this time, there are some Bridgerton fans in the mix, too, because the person they’re obsessing over right now is none other than the beautiful Simone Ashley.

Simone Ashley is a British actress who will play Ariel’s sister Indira in the upcoming Little Mermaid film. However, she may be better known as Kate Bridgerton (formerly Sharma), the leading lady from Season 2 of the popular Netflix series.

Born to Indian parents in London, Ashley grew up a creative in a house of academics and started acting when she turned 18. She got her breakout role when she was cast as Olivia Hanan in Netflix’s Sex Education. From there, she was cast as the intelligent, stubborn, and sultry Kate Bridgerton, which earned her a legion of devoted and loving fans.

These fans are now positively obsessing over how gorgeous she looked at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid last night.

how is simone ashley real

Simone Ashley at The Little Mermaid premiere on May 15, 2023 in London, UK

Not only is Simone Ashley beautiful, though; she is also incredibly sweet and very supportive. She was excited to be at the premiere in her hometown, but she said her favorite part was everyone coming together:

Simone Ashley calling Halle Bailey “the most magical, amazing, incredible Ariel” and saying that being together and filming with the other mermaid sisters was her favourite 💜

“I’m really happy to be here.” 🥹 https://t.co/ze131W83FG pic.twitter.com/3InzdZ1qfj — iRis 🐝 🧲🌷🧵⛈👸🏾🤴🏻 (@iris_bee_) May 16, 2023

“Being together with all the sisters, including Halle, and all of the other mermaids and filming our scenes together – those were my favorite moments.”

She also called her co-star Halle Bailey “the most magical, amazing, incredible Ariel you’ve ever seen.”

People are responding incredibly positively to the new Little Mermaid film. In a world where the live-action remake is beginning to oversaturate the patience of the average audience member, the new film has managed to pull off what some critics deemed impossible: Create a live-action version of a Disney film that is more than just a novelty.

Early film viewers have said that it is a treat and that, barring a few digital production issues, more than surpassed their expectations.

Twitter user @mekishana said:

So first, and most importantly, #TheLittleMermaid is pretty much the top-of-the-line live-action Disney movie. Gripes about visual issues aside, it’s a genuinely well-crafted reimagining that is made stellar in its own right by Halle Bailey’s perfect casting. She IS Ariel.

So first, and most importantly, #TheLittleMermaid is pretty much the top-of-the-line live-action Disney movie. Gripes about visual issues aside, it's a genuinely well-crafted reimagining that is made stellar in its own right by Halle Bailey's perfect casting. She IS Ariel.

She ended that review thread by saying that the film had “that old Disney je-ne-sais-quoi,” which we’re sure is as big of a compliment as you could offer any Disney movie.

You can see if they’re right and see Simone Ashley as Indira when The Little Mermaid splashes into theaters on May 26.

Are you a Simone Ashley fan? Are you looking forward to The Little Mermaid’s release? Let us know in the comments.