Release Date Announced For Next ‘Alien’ Film

Fans of the acid-drooling extraterrestrials will get their face-hugging fix as the ninth installment of the Alien franchise gets a August 16, 2024 release date. The next film will not be helmed by the legendary director, Ridley Scott, but he will be the producer. However, moviegoers can breathe a sigh of relief as Don’t Breathe director, Fede Álvarez, has been chosen to direct. It will be co-written by him and his long time screenwriting partner, Rodo Sayagues.

The Alien franchise has been one of the most quintessential and pivotal creations in the Sci-Fi Horror sub-genre in cinema. It is linked to some of Hollywood’s top directors, such as Ridley Scott, James Cameron, Jean-Pierre Jeunet and David Fincher.

It also created one of the most classic movie monsters, the Xenomorph. The first film debuted in 1979 and since then has generated three sequels, two prequels, two crossover films and several video games and comics. Next, Álvarez will attempt to make his mark on this beloved franchise with this touted, standalone entry.

An Alien TV series is also in the works at the FX network. It is being developed by Fargo series creator, Noah Hawley. Its filming will begin some time this year, following the completion of the fifth season of Fargo.

Hawley stated that it would be set on Earth, but prefaced that it would have no connection to the fan-favorite character, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). He expressed that the cat-loving, alien-punching heroine is one of the greatest characters of all time. Her story was told perfectly and should not be changed at all.

The Alien timeline can confuse movie-lovers since so much has transpired within its lore as it takes place over the course of 275 years. So here is the chronological list on how to view the current eight films in lead up to the ninth entry.

Alien vs. Predator

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

Prometheus

Alien: Covenant

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien: Resurrection

Follow humanity’s quest to get back home once their mission to explore the dark reaches of space has led to their destruction. Enjoy!