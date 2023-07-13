BREAKING: Halloween Horror Nights Has Been Extended This Year at Universal

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that Halloween Horror Nights has been extended this year, along with announcing its frequent-fear passes debuting.

Universal Extends Halloween Horror Nights 32

Universal Orlando Resort announced this morning that it would extend its popular Halloween Horror Nights event through November. Universal also announced the launch of its multi-day HHN 32 passes for Guests with an interesting new twist this year. These are the first announcements to come out of Universal Orlando in a few weeks following a report of a new haunted house. Universal has only announced a few houses this year, with more house announcements coming in the coming days, as we are 50 days away from the opening date of HHN 32. Universal is also gearing up for its major Halloween event as lighting rigs, and more have officially gone up throughout Universal Studios Park.

According to the official website, Halloween Horror Nights will be extended through November 4.

HHN 32 High Demand and Rumors

The event has added four more days, which was initially going to end on October 31, making it over on Halloween Day. But with high demand for this popular and highly-anticipated event, Universal boldly extended the event further through the beginning of November, giving Guests more of a chance to purchase their tickets and attend the spooktacular event. Many rumors have come out of Universal on which houses or IPs will return or debut this year for HHN 32. Inside The Magic reported on one particular rumor weeks before the official announcement was released. There have even been rumors of a Lady Gaga house coming this year to HHN 32, but Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed nothing.

Universal Orlando Resort has also released information on the frequent fear passes that have increased pricing. The passes come with an all-new twist that will have Guests choosing a specific day to start their pass and some more information Guests should be wary of when they purchase their ticket for multiple days. Regardless, HHN 32 is shaping up to be one of the most significant events in recent years, as pandemic restrictions have officially disappeared throughout the country, and many people are returning and traveling to places like Orlando for vacation.

