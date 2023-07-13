‘Stranger Things 4’ Coming to Universal Orlando

Universal Orland Resort has officially announced that Stranger Things 4 (2022) is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year.

‘Stranger Things 4’ Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 32

Universal Orlando Resort released a brand-new television promotion for its upcoming HHN 32 event, revealing a couple of haunted houses confirmed for this year’s hauntingly-good event. Without removing official news about this haunted house, Universal confirmed that Stranger Things 4 (2022) is coming to this year’s HHN 32. Check out the promo below:

The commercial indicates that Stranger Things 4 (2022) is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. This would mark the second time the Stranger Things franchise has come to Universal Studios HHN. Stranger Things did come to HHN 27 in 2018. Universal Studios Hollywood announced they would also get a Universal Stranger Things 4 house this year. Universal dropped some more news about what Guests can expect from this new house announcement:

Join the Fight Against Vecna. Don’t let Vecna get in your mind as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet. Try to resist his gruesome curse before the ultimate showdown in his blood-red Mind Lair. https://t.co/8nLOGyreAx @Stranger_Things @netflix #HHN #HHN32 pic.twitter.com/upo7LuZjCL — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 13, 2023

The announcement would make it just three out of ten houses announced so far at Universal Studios Florida, with the scare zones also missing on notifications. But today has become a big day for Universal Orlando, releasing news on Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Announces Halloween Horror Nights Extended Through November and Rumors

Universal announced today that HHN 32 would extend its time this year through November 4. The event has added four more days, which was initially going to end on October 31, making it over on Halloween Day. But with high demand for this popular and highly-anticipated event, Universal boldly extended the event further through the beginning of November, giving Guests more of a chance to purchase their tickets and attend the spooktacular event. Many rumors have come out of Universal on which houses or IPs will return or debut this year for HHN 32. Inside The Magic reported on one particular rumor weeks before the official announcement was released. There have even been rumors of a Lady Gaga house coming this year to HHN 32, but Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed nothing.

Universal Announces Frequent Fear Passes

Universal also announced this morning the frequent fear passes coming to HNN 32 for Guests looking to go multiple days. Starting today, Guests can purchase their frequent fear pass through the official Universal website and will have the option to visit the Park for this spooktacular Halloween event more than once to get their dose of fear filled. The passes will go from one tier to another, allowing you to pick and choose. Here are the different passes, along with some information you need to be aware of:

Halloween Horror Nights Rush of Fear Pass: starting at $179.99 – Get access to up to the first 18 event nights of terror and save when you buy online—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (Dates include: September 1-3, 6-10,13-17,20-24)

Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Pass: starting at $229.99 – Get up to 30 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY Sun.-Thurs. event night PLUS the first weekend. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1-3, 6–7, 10, 13–14, 17, 20–21, 24, 27–28, October 1, 4–5, 8, 11–12, 15, 18–19, 22, 25–26, 29, 31, November 1-2)

Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass: starting at $269.99 – Get up to 40 nights. Save when you buy online and come EVERY . event night PLUS the first and last Sat. event nights. Savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates starting September 1–3, 6–8, 10, 13–15, 17, 20–22, 24, 27–29, October 1, 4–6, 8, 11–13, 15, 18–20, 22, 25-27, 29, 31, November 1-4)

Halloween Horror Nights Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass: starting at $374.99 – Get up to 48 nights. Experience EVERY night of the event and save when you buy online. Plus, get FREE Regular parking after 5 p.m. on all event nights—savings versus front gate. Restrictions apply. (dates include September 1–3, 6–10, 13–17, 20–24, 27–30, October 1, 4–8, 11–15, 18–22, 25–29, 31, November 1-4)

