BREAKING: All-New Experience Coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights is pulling out all the stops as a new experience has been added for Guests to enjoy at the biggest Halloween event.

Come back and read this: Disney Park Suddenly Announces Closure of On-Site Resort Forever

Halloween Horror Nights News Over the Last Couple of Weeks – ICYMI

Universal Orlando Resort has made A few significant announcements for HHN 32. According to Orlando Amusement on Twitter, a Death Eaters scare zone has been confirmed for Halloween Horror Nights. The tweet below gives us the information we need to ensure this news potential. We say potentially as no official announcement has come out of Universal Studios Florida. Props and fog machines started to pop out all over Diagon Alley inside Universal Studios Florida, leading many to believe this was about HHN 32. But the initial guess was Death Eaters were coming to the Wizarding World, not that an entire scare zone would be dedicated to the area. This would mark the first time in 32 years that HHN collaborates with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Come back and read this: DC Fans Freak out Over New James Gunn ‘Batman’ Poster Starring Jensen Ackles

Also announced a few weeks back, Universal Orland Resort has officially announced that Stranger Things 4 (2022) is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. A commercial leaked online before Universal announced that Stranger Things 4 (2022) was coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. This would mark the second time the Stranger Things franchise has come to Universal Studios HHN. Stranger Things did come to HHN 27 in 2018. Universal Studios Hollywood announced they would also get a Universal Stranger Things 4 house this year. Universal finally dropped some more news about what Guests can expect from this new house announcement through their official social platforms.

An all-new experience unrelated to a haunted house or scare zone has just dropped, and HHN fans are reacting to this news.

Come back and read this: New Disney World Area Opens for Cast Members, Major Updates Revealed

All-New Dining Experiencing Coming to HHN 32

According to multiple sources online, a new dining experience is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. HHN 365 posted photos taken from the official Universal website, showing a unique dining experience that Universal has never offered before. Scott Gustin, an industry insider and journalist, also posted the news of this unique dining experience moments ago.

$160/person for an “all you care to enjoy” preview of HHN food select nights Aug. 10-26. Two hour event, select food and beverage items, tasting size portions. HHN starts Sept. 1. https://t.co/E4szirDOR5 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 28, 2023

As you can see from the tweet above, this new dining experience will be an “all you care to enjoy” dining choice that is being called “Taste of Terror Dining” and will cost Guests up to $159.99 per person for those attending this year’s spooky event. The event will last two hours for select food and beverage items.

But be warned! You can only enjoy this dining experience from August 10 through the 26, as this will preview everything offered to Guests throughout HHN 32.