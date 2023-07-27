Disney Park Suddenly Announces Closure of On-Site Resort Forever

A Disney Resort just announced the closing of one of their onsite properties that will shut down forever.

Tokyo Disneyland Celebrates 40 Years

Tokyo Disneyland is celebrating 40 years of being in operation. The Resort opened in 1983 and later added Tokyo DisneySea, which opened in 2001. The Resort suffered significant financial losses after shutting down on February 28, 2020, to combat the global Covid-19 virus. Tokyo Disney Resort finally opened again on July 1, 2020. Then, the following year, the Park announced that it would implement English-language gender-neutral announcements. The Resort offers Guests a chance to visit places like World Bazaar, Adventureland, Westernland, Fantasyland, Toontown, and Tomorrowland. The Resort is also home to the final remaining Splash Mountain attraction after the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland California closed earlier this year to make way for the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction.

Now, a Resort located just outside of Tokyo DisneySea, and property of Tokyo Disneyland, is closing its doors forever after being open for only five years.

Tokyo Bay Tokyu Hotel to Close Its Doors for Good

Tokyo Bay Tokyu Hotel will close on December 31, 2023. The Resort opened in 2018 in the Hinode district of Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture. The Resort was close to the city center. It was a Tokyo Disneyland property that opened in 2018, providing Guests of Tokyo Disney Resort and Tokyo DisneySea the chance to stay on the property and provide exceptional dining experiences and Park transportation for Guests of all ages over the last five years. The site also confirmed that Guests who booked their stay and reservation at this Resort would be contacted to make other arrangements. No other reason was given why the Resort suddenly and abruptly closed its doors for good. Tokyo Disneyland or DisneySea has yet to state the matter officially. Still, it will be a sad day when the Resort closes it, gives hundreds of people job opportunities, and brings joy and wonder to those who booked a reservation in 2018.