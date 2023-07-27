Universal Orlando Makes History, Beats Out Disney

Comcast released its Q2 earnings report for Universal Parks domestically and internationally; the numbers are impressive. According to the official statement, the percentage increase is much higher than that of Walt Disney World Resort.

Universal Parks Remain Busy Throughout Q2

Universal Parks have been ramping things up with new additions to their Parks, especially domestically. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opened its doors at Universal Studios Hollywood early this year. The land brings to life the iconic and beloved world of Nintendo, with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and many others. The new land features a brand-new roller coaster and several other attractions and dining experiences. The new land also immerses you in lushes and vibrant backdrops and surroundings, making you feel like you’re inside a video game. In Orlando, Universal is gearing up for the opening of Epic Universe as construction continues, revealing exciting new lands like the How To Train Your Dragon area, The Classic Monsters land, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion. Overseas, not much has happened regarding increases and opening of new attractions or experiences. Still, revenue seems to drive these international Parks as more Guests enter places like Universal Beijing Resort and Universal Studios Singapore. In Universal Studios Japan, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD also opened in 2021, leading the charge to get more Guests into the Parks in a post-covid world.

As the earnings report for Q2 has dropped, there seems to be some pretty impressive revenue increase in the percentage that looks to rival the Walt Disney Company.

Q2 Earnings Report Brings Disney World to Shame

Journalist and industry insider Ashley Carter on Twitter posted the news of Comcast releasing their Q2 earnings report, which tells us the following:

Parks revenue increased 22% to $2.21B

Comcast says growth is due to higher income at international Parks and the opening of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at USH.

Lower revenue at Orlando parks which is still above pre-pandemic levels.

The Walt Disney Company released its Q2 earnings report in early May, showcasing an increase in revenue for Parks and Experiences by 20%, or $2.2 billion. This would mean that Universal Parks had a slightly higher rise in Park revenue than Disney, only beating them out by 2%, which estimates to be anywhere from $10 million to $20 million more than WDW.

Q3 and Q4 Between Universal Studios Florida and Disney Will Ramp up With Holiday Events

With Q3 already underway and Q4 around the corner, things will look to ramp up for both Parks as the Disney Parks and Universal Parks. Disney is preparing to open new lands and experiences at WDW and Disneyland Paris. Disney will also host its annual Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and Christmas Party. Studios in Hollywood and Orlando will be busy with Halloween Horror Nights. With so many Holiday events happening at the Parks worldwide, it will be interesting to see who will reign supreme at the end of 2023. According to the earnings report, theme Parks adjusted EBITDA increased 32% to $833 million for Q3. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has this to say:

We generated the best quarterly Adjusted EBITDA ever at Theme Parks – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement.

