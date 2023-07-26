‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Officially Out, Joining Controversial Series

More updates have been given for fans wondering what might be next for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

For good reason, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has become a hot-button issue surrounding the Disney community. Disney has reportedly moved on from Johnny Depp, despite the success that the actor has had in his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Johnny Depp served as the lead protagonist (Captain Jack Sparrow) in the first five Pirates of the Caribbean films. The character became so famous that Disney even added him to its Disney Park attractions at both Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

Though Disney has not completely ruled out a return for Johnny Depp, as the company shared it was “noncommittal” on the actor currently, the overarching belief is that the franchise will either be rebooted with a younger cast or could even see a spinoff of sorts starring Margot Robbie. Of course, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said the film starring Robbie will likely be made after another script, which has already been developed.

Fans received an update from a supporting Cast Member who shared she’ll never return to the franchise. Inside the Magic recently covered that Zoe Saldaña, who is best known for her roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar franchises, was officially “out.” The actress shared that she has no desire to return to the franchise despite the rumors. For those who are unaware, Saldaña played the role of Anamaria in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003).

This is important now for two reasons: First, with Disney looking to potentially reboot the franchise, there have been rumors of an all-female-led cast. With Saldaña’s star power, it would make a lot of sense to bring her back in. However, her stand against the franchise shows the company will have to look elsewhere.

In addition, there is now a report that Saldaña could return to a controversial franchise. GFR reports that she could reprise her role for a third Sicario film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she compared her role in Sicario with the series Special Ops: Lioness, leading to more belief she might have an interest in returning to the franchise.

Sicario (2015) stars Emily Blunt as Kate Macer, an idealistic FBI agent enlisted by a government task force to combat the escalating drug war on the United States-Mexico border. After a raid on a drug cartel safe house in Arizona, Kate’s skills catch the attention of Matt Graver (played by Josh Brolin), a mysterious government official who offers her the opportunity to join his team in the fight against the drug cartels.

The film received critical acclaim for its performances and spawned a sequel titled Sicario: Day of the Soldado in 2018, which continued to delve into the brutal world of the drug war, with Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro reprising their roles. The original film, however, remains a standout piece of modern crime cinema, and it’s highly regarded among fans of the thriller genre.

