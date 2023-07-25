Zoe Saldana Walks Back Retirement Claims, Could Return to MCU

Zoe Saldana has been one of the most vocal about leaving behind the MCU, and she officially announced her retirement from the role of Gamora before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released. However, recent comments indicate that she might not be as done with the MCU as previously thought.

James Gunn also stepped away from Marvel, as the celebrated creator is now running things at Warner Bros., specifically as the co-CEO of the DC Films division—otherwise known as the DCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 has become his magnum opus of the MCU, and he ended the trilogy succinctly and left the door open for many of the team to return to Marvel in the future. One of the biggest actors set to return is Chris Pratt, who portrays the fan-favorite Star-Lord/Peter Quill. While the end of the film saw Peter finally returning to Earth in a highly emotional moment, he was also featured in a post-credits scene.

The text on the screen read, “The Legendary Star-Lord will return.” Gunn recently revealed that his idea for a Legendary Star-Lord movie would involve Peter attempting to get used to life on Earth after being a space-trotting hero.

The other fan-favorite character everyone wants to return is Gamora, who Zoe Saldana has portrayed. Saldana revealed that she was stepping away from the role and hoped the character would be recast, considering how special Gamora has been for many MCU fans. Though she always intended to walk away, she could be teasing an eventual Marvel return.

Zoe Saldana Teases Gamora and Star-Lord Reunion

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her current Special Ops: Lioness series, she was asked how she felt regarding the conclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Saldana first commented on how she felt the ending for Gamora felt, specifically regarding how she did not end up back in the arms of Peter. According to Saldana:

“I did. It was a bittersweet decision, obviously. I wanted to know that in the final chapter, Gamora stays on and finds a way to become a Guardian again. But this felt like the right way to end things for her, because of what she had been through.”

Saldana stated that it felt “bittersweet” for Gamora to return to the Ravagers instead of a forced love story to happen between Gamora and Peter. Though fans would have loved to see the pair remain together, it did make for a far more emotional ending for both. Peter returns to Earth to find out who he is, and Gamora returns to the Ravagers, the only belonging she has known.

Despite the heartbreaking end of Gamora returning to the Ravagers, this might be the perfect setup for Zoe Saldana to reprise her role in a future MCU film. She could even return to assist Peter in his Legendary Star-Lord movie, assuming he needs help from the Ravagers. Saldana added:

“I think the whole thing with Peter bothered her, because even though she had no recollection of who he was, she had a sense that it must have been special. And I appreciated that takeaway because it kind of gave us the hope that if the Guardians seek help again from the Ravagers, maybe Gamora and Peter will find a way back into each other’s lives, even if it’s just as friends.”

We are unsure if Peter Quill will find his way back to being the leader of the Guardians, but he might need some assistance on Earth. He could be attempting to get used to life on Earth when some sort of extra-terrestrial threat lands there in search of the man. He would certainly not want anyone on the planet to get hurt, so he calls in the help of the Ravagers.

Another instance could be a future Guardians of the Galaxy movie featuring the new team of Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, and Adam Warlock might be in trouble, needing the Ravagers to help them out. Zoe Saldana might appear again, with a surprise cameo from Chris Pratt as Star-Lord.

There are many instances when the Guardians of the Galaxy and Ravagers can meet again, as the factions are intertwined in the MCU. The good news is that Saldana’s previous comments about stepping away from Gamora might not be as ironclad as they once were. We would certainly love to see her return.

