Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord Return Could Still Involve James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially ended the Marvel run for James Gunn, as the director is now the head honcho at DC. However, Gunn recently divulged some inside information about a sequel to his final MCU film and how Chris Pratt will return as Star-Lord.

Marvel ended the film like the company usually does, with a post-credits scene that determines which character will return. The final post-credits for the film featured Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord speaking to his grandfather in a scene that showcased the space traveler trying to get used to life on Earth. Right after the scene ended, the text on the screen read, “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.”

It’s not a secret that Pratt is the biggest fan-favorite actor from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and it stands to reason that he would be the first to return to his beloved role. Though we are unsure about the rest of the team, we know that Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana have retired from their respective roles as Drax the Destroyer and Gamora.

Initially, everyone believed that Chris Pratt would return to help the Avengers in both The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars films. However, James Gunn has revealed how the space outlaw could and would return. Even more interesting is that Gunn might be adding some creative spin to the story himself.

James Gunn Reveals Chris Pratt Star-Lord Plans

James Gunn might be running things at DC, but we imagine he did not burn any bridges with Kevin Feige and Marvel. He could still theoretically appear as a consultant, especially regarding the Guardians of the Galaxy characters he created on the big screen. Gunn already stated he did not like what the Russo Brothers did with Star-Lord in their Avengers films, so we imagine he would want to help guide whatever projects will feature Chris Pratt.

During the director’s commentary for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn explains the idea he and Chris Pratt came up with for a potential Legendary Star-Lord movie. According to Gunn:

“Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space. He’s a fish out of water in just kind of…regular water. So I can’t wait to see it.”

It would be hilarious to see Peter Quill get used to being back on Earth. He was abducted as a child and spent most of his life with the Ravagers. That was further proven by how outdated his references are. He still tells his crew about 1980s movies like Footloose.

The premise of Peter having to reacclimate to life on Earth, especially in contemporary times, would be hilarious. He might also be unable to use his technology to get him out of tough scrapes, considering it could land him in jail.

What is even more interesting about the comments for this film is James Gunn states, “I can’t wait to see it.” This is pretty substantial for a couple of reasons. He confirms that Chris Pratt will return to the MCU for this film. Secondly, he did state that it’s an idea that he and Pratt came up with, so it stands to reason he will have some sort of creative input on the potential film.

We imagine that this Legendary Star-Lord film would have to be released before the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Considering both have been delayed, there is plenty of time for Marvel to devise a secret plan to allow Chris Pratt to return. Fans would also welcome his return, especially if James Gunn were involved in the creative process.

