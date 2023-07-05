Timothy Busfield Replaces Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

in Marvel

Star-Lord with Nebula

The last time we heard of the Legendary Star-Lord, he was picking up where he left off with his grandfather on Earth at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). Although fans have been promised he will return, it might be a long while before we see Chris Pratt pick up the element guns again.

chris pratt as starlord in guardians of the galaxy 3
Pratt has cemented himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the galaxy’s favorite outlaw, but where he and his iconic Peter Quill might go is anyone’s guess. Although it’s safe to say that his presence in the MCU will usher in the arrival of NOVA, it’s hard to tell when that will happen, given the recent delays and rescheduling at Marvel Studios.

That all being said, fans won’t have to wait long before their next taste of the Guardians of the Galaxy, as Marvel has recently announced the international release of Marvel’s Wastelandersan audio adventure series inspired by the comic books. As ambitious as that is, fans expecting the same Star-Lord might be disappointed.

Star-Lord Kicks Off Marvel’s Wastelanders

Hawkeye, Grey Widow, Logan, and Quill in Wastelanders
Created in 2021, Wastelanders concerns a future where Marvel’s mightiest heroes have fallen at the hands of Doctor Doom. Those who survived are living as outcasts in the wastelands. As Star-Lord and Rocket find the planet in peril, it’s up to them to round up the surviving heroes for one last stand against the villains in a final showdown.

The cast includes a host of voice acting talent, including Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord/Old Man Quill, Chris Elliot as Rocket Raccoon, Patrick Page as Kraven the Hunter, and Vanessa Williams as Emma Frost. While the idea of older versions of these classic characters gearing up for one more fight might be jarring to some, true Marvel fans will be greatly satisfied by the audio-driven action in store. Marvel’s Wastelanders can be streamed across various platforms and shouldn’t be missed by comics, movies, or MCU fans.

Are you prepared for Old Man Quill? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Zach Gass

