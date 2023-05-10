Star-Lord WILL Return, But Not Alone

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) closed the book on one of the most incredible trilogies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Our favorite team of rag-tag cosmic Avengers has all earned the happy endings Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and all the rest so rightfully deserve, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely over for them.

While it might be a while before we see Rocket Raccoon and the New Guard, it’s been confirmed in the post-credits “the Legendary Star-Lord will return.” So what does the future hold for Peter Quill? Surprisingly enough, we might already know.

Star-Lord Finds Friends and Rivals

Every MCU fan knows that the movie isn’t really over until after the post-credits scenes end, and Guardians Vol. 3 definitely had something left to say. While it was so satisfying to see Rocket leading the next generation of Guardians into battle with Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love,” the conversation between Quill and his grandfather at the very end had us intrigued.

At first glance, the breakfast table conversation might seem just like a casual and peaceful reunion between two family members. However, some Marvel fans theorize that this may be a loose connection between Star-Lord and another earth-bound cosmic superhero.

Thus far, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy series has introduced Marvel fans to characters beyond the stars, including Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), and the NOVA Corps. While it might be something of a deep cut, this post-credits finale might hint at the MCU’s variation of Nova the hero rather than the galactic protector unit.

Which Nova?

If Star-Lord is indeed getting his own solo movie, as hinted at by the end title, it’s a safe bet that Nova will have some part to play. However, getting the character to fit into the MCU isn’t as simple as introducing a singular entity. Bringing Nova into the MCU might require some multiple choice.

In the main vein of Marvel, there are two variations of Nova that fans will recognize. Both the seasoned Richard Rider and young and ambitious Sam Alexander offer unique flavors to the mantle, but both characters are equally matched in terms of adaptability for the MCU.

Richard Rider

Without going into heaps of lore and detail, Nova and Star-Lord have an interesting dynamic at various points in Marvel’s media. In the comics, Peter Quill and Richard Rider have a complex friendship and rivalry. Primarily known for the love triangle between Star-Lord, Gamora, and Nova, Rider’s appearance could give Quill an opportunity to defend Earth from intergalactic threats with a side of healthy competition.

Moreover, if the MCU decides to do so, Rider’s appearance could also open the door for Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and the Ravagers to return. The likelihood of that storyline is indeed on the table, especially since Quill is still sensitive about losing his love, but the post-credits scene on Earth might give more of a case for some new blood.

Sam Alexander

Where Richard Rider was chosen to become Nova and had a connection with the World Mind, Sam Alexander inherited his position after finding his father’s NOVA Corps helmet. However, the biggest difference is definitely his age and possible proximity to Peter Quill.

The post-credits sequence ended with Quill and his grandfather discussing the neighbors next door. However, the focus might not be the 45-year-old dude who watches his grandmother mow the lawn.

Star-Lord has already encountered Sam in the Marvel canon as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series, serving as a mentor figure rather than a rival. While it might sound like a stretch, it’s entirely possible that the next cosmic Avenger might be living next door to the Quills.

When Star-Lord finally returns, he will be given a different role to play in the MCU, and that’s certainly not a bad thing. We might not see Chris Pratt as that same cocky space outlaw we have in the past, but it will undoubtedly be great to see how he spars against a personality as big as his own with Nova.

There is also the case of the Nova project that is coming from Marvel Studios sometime in the near future. While not much is known about how it will factor into Marvel Phase Five, Six, or beyond due to its slow development, there is also a possibility that Star-Lord may be involved with Nova in some capacity. Presently, the project is rumored to be a Disney+ TV series.

Do you think Quill will face off with another galactic hero? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!