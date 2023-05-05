Get ready to dance with the Guardians of the Galaxy, welcoming a new member at Avengers Campus for a limited time!

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is home to some of the most exciting experiences for MCU fans. With exciting and innovative rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, breathtaking sights of the Avengers Headquarters and the Ancient Sanctum, size-defying meals at Pym Test Kitchen, and a chance to meet some of your favorite Marvel superheroes, including Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Thor, Loki, Doctor Strange, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and the Dora Milaje, it’s not hard to see why Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is a must-visit location for fans.

And the latest additions celebrating the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. — featuring Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and lovable new characters — just made the Marvel-centric land much more “groovy.”

Mantis — who revealed her relationship with Peter Quill (Star-Lord) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) — will be joining the Guardians of the Galaxy at Avengers Campus for an awesome dance-off to celebrate the premiere of the highly-anticipated movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

For a limited time, Mantis will join Star-Lord and Gamora in select performances of Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! just outside of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus. You can take a first look at the adorably naive character in the video below, as shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks) on TikTok:

Just let the music move you Mantis has grooved her way into #AvengersCampus in #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure! #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy

Disney California Adventure is quickly becoming the top destination for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the Anaheim theme park constantly welcomes new characters from the latest MCU movies, including Kang the Conqueror from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Black Panther from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), The Incredible Hulk from Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Mighty Thor from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) among others.

And as if new characters, merchandise, and exclusive collectibles weren’t enough, the Hyperion Theater, just steps away from Avengers Campus, will soon be home to the all-new live show Rogers: The Musical, inspired by the Broadway musical of the same name that appeared in Disney Plus’ original show Hawkeye (2021). Rogers: The Musical is set to premiere on June 30 and will perform at Disney California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater for a limited time.

While EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort is home to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Guests can’t meet the Marvel superheroes at Orlando, which is ironic considering the attraction’s success.

Will you visit Mantis at Avengers Campus soon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!