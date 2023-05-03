Disney World Slighted by New “Guardians of the Galaxy” Snacks

Walt Disney World is once again getting the way less cool version of a unique Disneyland offering.

There’s been a lot of buzz recently about Disneyland getting much more unique and limited-time entertainment, merchandise, and food offerings than its Florida counterpart. We’ve seen this happen a few times recently; for example, Disneyland is going all in with brand new menu items for its May the 4th celebrations, including an adorable Grogu sipper cup. However, Walt Disney World’s offerings are extremely limited and do not include the cup.

Also recently, Disneyland held two of its themed Disneyland After Dark events; Throwback Nite and Star Wars Nite. Both events were full of rare and exciting characters like John and Sarah Progress from the Carousel of Progress, a rare appearance by Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, Dumbo, Anakin Skywalker, and more. After the events, many fans lamented that Walt Disney World never gets nearly as interesting character meet-and-greets, with the same characters popping up for the same special events year after year.

We seem to be continuing the trend with some brand-new food offerings to celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). While Disneyland gets new meals and another unique sipper cup, Walt Disney World gets… a sprinkled waffle and a cookie.

According to Disney, here are the brand-new treats and their available locations:

Two skewered kebobs made with ground beef and pork, yellow harissa sauce, rice pilaf, and pickled cucumber-onion salad Desert pear-flavored soda water with cream at Pym Test Kitchen, Shawarma Palace, Shawarma Too, and Terran Treats Crispy rice paper, buñuelos corn chips, veggie chips, and seasoned roasted pistachios Mini Liege waffles with a red berry dipping sauce and edible gold dust at the popcorn cart near MISSION: Space

Yes, Disneyland is getting a slew of new offerings available at Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus, including a fully themed meal, brand new drink, sipper cup, and unique snack mix. Meanwhile, Walt Disney World’s offerings are limited to a liege waffle (which is already on the menu at Connections Cafe) with gold sprinkles and a standard-issue sugar cookie with a screen-printed Guardians of the Galaxy logo on it.