Disney World Slighted by New “Guardians of the Galaxy” Snacks

Walt Disney World is once again getting the way less cool version of a unique Disneyland offering.
There’s been a lot of buzz recently about Disneyland getting much more unique and limited-time entertainment, merchandise, and food offerings than its Florida counterpart. We’ve seen this happen a few times recently; for example, Disneyland is going all in with brand new menu items for its May the 4th celebrations, including an adorable Grogu sipper cup. However, Walt Disney World’s offerings are extremely limited and do not include the cup.
Also recently, Disneyland held two of its themed Disneyland After Dark events; Throwback Nite and Star Wars Nite. Both events were full of rare and exciting characters like John and Sarah Progress from the Carousel of Progress, a rare appearance by Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, Dumbo, Anakin Skywalker, and more. After the events, many fans lamented that Walt Disney World never gets nearly as interesting character meet-and-greets, with the same characters popping up for the same special events year after year.
We seem to be continuing the trend with some brand-new food offerings to celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). While Disneyland gets new meals and another unique sipper cup, Walt Disney World gets… a sprinkled waffle and a cookie.
According to Disney, here are the brand-new treats and their available locations:
Orloni on a Stick at Pym Test Kitchen: Two skewered kebobs made with ground beef and pork, yellow harissa sauce, rice pilaf, and pickled cucumber-onion saladMilky Fizz at Pym Test Kitchen: Desert pear-flavored soda water with creamMilky Fizz Sipper at Pym Test Kitchen, Shawarma Palace, Shawarma Too, and Terran TreatsZarg-Bits at Pym Tasting Lab: Crispy rice paper, buñuelos corn chips, veggie chips, and seasoned roasted pistachiosPerfect Sovereign Waffle Bites at Connections Café: Mini Liege waffles with a red berry dipping sauce and edible gold dustGuardians of the Galaxy Cookie at the popcorn cart near MISSION: Space
While it isn’t anything major like an attraction or show, it’s no surprise that Walt Disney World fans feel slighted once again, unable to get unique and exciting offerings that are available at Disneyland.
Oh, well. At least Walt Disney World didn’t get the chicken nugget sundae.