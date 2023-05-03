Disneyland “Takes It Too Far,” Serves Guests “Abomination” During Special Event

Disneyland is well-known for its Disneyland After Dark events, including Throwback Nite, Sweethearts Nite, Princess Nite, and their Star Wars Nite. These events require a separate ticket and allow Guests special access to the Park after hours, often including shorter lines, uniquely themed character interactions, and a variety of themed menu items.

The After Dark events started in 2018 with Throwback Nite and Star Wars Nite being the first two events offered. Over the last few years, the series has grown, with the all-new Pride Nite happening this June. With Star Wars Day tomorrow, May the Fourth, Disneyland just hosted its Star Wars Nite and allowed Guests to meet Anakin, Padme, Leia, Luke, R2-D2, Din Djarin, and several beloved characters. The event also featured special fireworks, merchandise, and snacks, including the “Snacky Sundae.”

The sundae has been shared to Twitter and has been receiving a mix of confused comments, praise for theming, and general disgust. The sundae is described as having “warm boba, cookies and cream ice cream and matcha topped with snack mix, gummy candy, macaron, and a chicken nugget.” Yes, this Star Wars themed snack includes both a chicken nugget and ice cream, so you can have your dinner with your dessert. “Pleaaaaaase say sike this sounds like an actual abomination,” says @jeffsilverblum_, with @ryanwmscreative joking, “This would immediately kill a victorian child.”

Many of the comments point out it’s based on Grogu’s food choices, with the warm boba and gummy frog a reference to him snacking on frog eggs and the chicken nugget a nod to the Season 3 finale. However, @johnsebastian points out “the laziness of just turning memes into food and drink items” in regards to the item being called a “Snacky Sundae” and the reference to the “Baby Yoda” memes that have hit the internet since The Mandalorian first premiered. “Is this to appease the baby yoda facebook moms?” asked @chris_moliere.

“Convinced the only criteria for these events is to entice Disney Influencers with Instagram worthy stuff,” claims @DisMahhhlon. It certainly is an interesting choice of item, especially considering the fare they already offer at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. At the very least, it’s made a good joke for Star Wars fan on Twitter.

Would you try the Snacky Sundae? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic!