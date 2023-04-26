Disney Releases May the 4th Treats

May the 4th, or Star Wars Day, as it’s been dubbed by fans (as in May the 4th be with you), is just on the horizon! Disney Parks are ready to celebrate the galactic occasion!

Both Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California are joining in on this year’s festivities with a brand new selection of Star Wars-themed treats and menu items. We’ll see updates at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in both Parks, as well as beyond Batuu. Items include Lightsaber Churros, a Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata, and even an adorable new Grogu sipper that fans will be lining up to get their hands on.

Of course, these treats and more will also be available at the upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event, but that doesn’t mean regular Park Guests can’t enjoy them! Most of these items will become available starting May 2 and May 3. Let’s take a look at what you can find at Disneyland and Walt Disney World!

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad with Seasoned Gwayo Egg: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, fried potato noodles, and soy-marinated soft-boiled egg

Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, fried potato noodles, and soy-marinated soft-boiled egg Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, and fried potato noodles (Plant-based)

Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, and fried potato noodles Light U! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Also available at Ronto Roasters)

Galactic Grill

Darth by Chocolate Parfait

Grogu Sipper includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Also available at Tomorrowland carts)

Kat Saka’s Kettle

Surabat Valley Mix: Sweet kettle corn (Also available with furikake)

Sweet kettle corn (Also available with furikake) Niamos Mix: Savory sour cream and chive popcorn (Also available with furikake)

Savory sour cream and chive popcorn (Also available with furikake) Jellyfruit Muffin: Passion fruit buttermilk muffin with pineapple and blackberry jam

Milk Stand

Tenoo Swirl Crunchies Cereal: Blue milk topped with strawberry and grape candy pebbles

Oga’s Cantina

Five Blossom Bread with Mustard Cream: Warm pretzel knot with a new creamy honey mustard dip

Warm pretzel knot with a new creamy honey mustard dip Ginger Lime Tea Lemonade with Soju: Soju, Minute Maid Lemonade, Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea, habanero lime, and ginger flavors topped with matcha foam

Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Galma Garlic Puffs: Puffed cheese chips

Downtown Disney District

Marceline’s Confectionery

Grogu Candy Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in colored white chocolate with gold sanding sugar for the belt

Hotels of Disneyland Resort

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Ginger Daiquiri: El Dorado Rum, Sherry, Velvet Falernum, ginger syrup, and lime juice, garnished with mint

El Dorado Rum, Sherry, Velvet Falernum, ginger syrup, and lime juice, garnished with mint Star Wars Sugar Cookie

Wookiee Cookie

Pretzel Lightsabers

Falcon Lollipop

Stormtrooper Crisped Rice Treat

Tropical Whoopie Pie

Galaxy Macaron Box

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and Rosie’s All-American Café

Jettison Juice: Minute Maid Lemonade and watermelon served with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic)

Backlot Express

Darth Vader Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with chocolate-peanut butter buttercream, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, edged in chocolate flakes, and topped with a chocolate Darth Vader

Chocolate cupcake with chocolate-peanut butter buttercream, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, edged in chocolate flakes, and topped with a chocolate Darth Vader Wookiee Cookie: Two oatmeal cookies with vanilla cream filling garnished with a milk chocolate sash on top

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Oi-Oi Puff: Raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse

Raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse Light Up Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Also available at Ronto Roasters)

PizzeRizzo and The Trolley Car Café

Dark Side Chocolate Creation: Malted milk chocolate mousse dome with raspberry mousse filling, slivered almonds, and chocolate shortbread cookie

Churro Carts at The Market and Grand Avenue and Anaheim Produce

Lightsaber Churro served with chocolate sauce

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Millennium Falcon Star Wars Soft-serve Sundae: Galactic gray vanilla soft-serve with mint flavor, chocolate cream cookie crumbles, chocolate drizzle, white chocolate pearl stars, brownie asteroid pieces with stardust sparkles, and a Millennium Falcon white chocolate piece

Disney Springs

The Ganachery

Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate piñata filled with ruby chocolate and raspberry bark

Ahsoka Pop: Plant-based coconut and blueberry swirl pop enrobed in dark chocolate

Millennium Falcon Pop: Milk chocolate pop with crisp pearls

Swirls on the Water