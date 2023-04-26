Disney Releases May the 4th Treats

May the 4th, or Star Wars Day, as it’s been dubbed by fans (as in May the 4th be with you), is just on the horizon! Disney Parks are ready to celebrate the galactic occasion!
Both Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California are joining in on this year’s festivities with a brand new selection of Star Wars-themed treats and menu items. We’ll see updates at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in both Parks, as well as beyond Batuu. Items include Lightsaber Churros, a Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata, and even an adorable new Grogu sipper that fans will be lining up to get their hands on.
Of course, these treats and more will also be available at the upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event, but that doesn’t mean regular Park Guests can’t enjoy them! Most of these items will become available starting May 2 and May 3. Let’s take a look at what you can find at Disneyland and Walt Disney World!
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Park
Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad with Seasoned Gwayo Egg: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, fried potato noodles, and soy-marinated soft-boiled egg
- Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, and fried potato noodles (Plant-based)
- Light U! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Also available at Ronto Roasters)
Galactic Grill
- Darth by Chocolate Parfait
- Grogu Sipper includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Also available at Tomorrowland carts)
Kat Saka’s Kettle
- Surabat Valley Mix: Sweet kettle corn (Also available with furikake)
- Niamos Mix: Savory sour cream and chive popcorn (Also available with furikake)
- Jellyfruit Muffin: Passion fruit buttermilk muffin with pineapple and blackberry jam
Milk Stand
- Tenoo Swirl Crunchies Cereal: Blue milk topped with strawberry and grape candy pebbles
Oga’s Cantina
- Five Blossom Bread with Mustard Cream: Warm pretzel knot with a new creamy honey mustard dip
- Ginger Lime Tea Lemonade with Soju: Soju, Minute Maid Lemonade, Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea, habanero lime, and ginger flavors topped with matcha foam
Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Galma Garlic Puffs: Puffed cheese chips
Downtown Disney District
Marceline’s Confectionery
- Grogu Candy Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in colored white chocolate with gold sanding sugar for the belt
Hotels of Disneyland Resort
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Ginger Daiquiri: El Dorado Rum, Sherry, Velvet Falernum, ginger syrup, and lime juice, garnished with mint
- Star Wars Sugar Cookie
- Wookiee Cookie
- Pretzel Lightsabers
- Falcon Lollipop
- Stormtrooper Crisped Rice Treat
- Tropical Whoopie Pie
- Galaxy Macaron Box
Walt Disney World Resort
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and Rosie’s All-American Café
- Jettison Juice: Minute Maid Lemonade and watermelon served with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic)
Backlot Express
- Darth Vader Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with chocolate-peanut butter buttercream, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, edged in chocolate flakes, and topped with a chocolate Darth Vader
- Wookiee Cookie: Two oatmeal cookies with vanilla cream filling garnished with a milk chocolate sash on top
Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- Oi-Oi Puff: Raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse
- Light Up Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Also available at Ronto Roasters)
PizzeRizzo and The Trolley Car Café
- Dark Side Chocolate Creation: Malted milk chocolate mousse dome with raspberry mousse filling, slivered almonds, and chocolate shortbread cookie
Churro Carts at The Market and Grand Avenue and Anaheim Produce
- Lightsaber Churro served with chocolate sauce
Disney Resort Hotels
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Millennium Falcon Star Wars Soft-serve Sundae: Galactic gray vanilla soft-serve with mint flavor, chocolate cream cookie crumbles, chocolate drizzle, white chocolate pearl stars, brownie asteroid pieces with stardust sparkles, and a Millennium Falcon white chocolate piece
Disney Springs
The Ganachery
- Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate piñata filled with ruby chocolate and raspberry bark
- Ahsoka Pop: Plant-based coconut and blueberry swirl pop enrobed in dark chocolate
- Millennium Falcon Pop: Milk chocolate pop with crisp pearls
Swirls on the Water
- Loyal Astromech Swirl: DOLE Whip Mango swirled with habanero soft-serve in a red velvet cone with toasted graham cracker crumbs, chocolate rocks, and a BB-8 edible garnish