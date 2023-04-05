Disney to Celebrate a Belated ‘Star Wars’ Holiday

The Disney Parks have celebrated May the Fourth for years, first as part of the Star Wars weekends in Hollywood Studios and then as a part of Galaxy’s Edge. The holiday comes from the famous line, “May the force be with you,” which has been turned into “May the Fourth” celebrations for fans around the world.

Each year, the Disney Parks offer a variety of events, special food items, and merchandise in order to commemorate the date. While this year is no different, it seems as though Disney will be celebrating the holiday belatedly, as their May 4th, 2023 specific MagicBands won’t be available until May 8, according to their pre-order date on ShopDisney.

"We expect this item to be available by 05/08/2023." pic.twitter.com/2jGeO6hfKd — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 5, 2023

While it’s possible that the Bands will be available in the Parks prior to that date, fans ordering online likely won’t receive theirs until well after the May 4th date, accounting for processing and shipping times. The MagicBands feature several Star Wars characters as well as say “Star Wars Day May the Fourth Be With You 2023,” making it a pretty niche and dated item.

Inside the Magic has recently covered a variety of issues with Disney, including signs at Disneyland that featured misspelled words as well as grammatical and directional issues and a Disney+ ad that featured an image of Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker while promoting the best Disney couples. As Disney announces more projects while simultaneously announcing layoffs, it seems as though smaller problems are beginning to slip through the cracks.

While it’s understandable that someone may have dropped the ball on approving the design or ordering the production, it’s a glaring oversight for an item to be made available days after the event it’s being marketed for. It’s also another seemingly minor issue in a long line of other issues to come from the Disney Parks recently.

Will you still be purchasing a May the Fourth MagicBand, even after the holiday? Let Inside the Magic know what you think in the comments below.