Carrie Fisher to Receive Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

This May, a beloved Star Wars hero is to be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today, the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s website announced that actress Carrie Fisher would receive a posthumous star and honoree ceremony. The ceremony is set to be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 4, or Star Wars Day as it’s known to many fans (as in “May the 4th be with you”), in celebration of Fisher’s most iconic role; Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will accept the star on her Mom’s behalf.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared in a statement. “I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!”

iHeartMedia radio host and Walk of Famer Ellen K will emcee the ceremony, which will induct Fisher’s star as the 2,754th on the Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.

Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a flight to Los Angeles. Her death was mourned across the nation and worldwide, especially by Star Wars fans and those who had grown up with her as their Princess. Her mother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away the following day after a stroke and brain hemorrhage. Fisher passed away shortly after she wrapped filming for Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), although unused footage of her was digitally remastered to use in Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker (2019).

Fans can watch the ceremony streamed live on May 4 on the Walk of Fame’s official website.