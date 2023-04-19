See All the RARE CHARACTERS at Disneyland’s Throwback Nite

Last night kicked off the first of two Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite events at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, which celebrated the Disneyland of the 50s and 60s. The night was full of swing music, vintage outfits, special food and drink offerings, and perhaps most excitingly, some never-before-seen characters from the Disneyland of yore.

And Guests were ready to wait HOURS to meet them. Let’s take a look at who stepped out for Throwback Nite!

Two of the most anticipated characters of the night were Sarah and John Progress, or “Mother and Father” from the Carousel of Progress. Many Disneyland locals have never even seen the show in action, as it only played in Disneyland Park from 1967-1973 when it was replaced by America Sings. While it remains standing in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, the spirit of the attraction lives on in every Disney Park around the world, and the characters are instantly recognizable.

Sarah and John appeared in their classic “turn of the century” looks from the beginning of the show to greet Guests and talk about what they think of modern-day Disneyland. The Star Wars Launch Bay behind them (whose building is the original home of the Carousel of Progress) even had its sign replaced with a classic Carousel of Progress sign for the event.

More highlights from this event were in Tomorrowland with: Mother and Father from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, the Tomorrowland Space Couple and Mr. Morrow from Flight to the Moon. #DisneyParks #DLR #ThrowbackNite

(Credit: IG steph_in_disney514) pic.twitter.com/d6sm9pYaZf — CharactersPhotosBlog (@CharactersPBlog) April 19, 2023

Also in Tomorrowland were two additional rare characters – the Tomorrowland Space Couple, who haven’t appeared in the Parks since the 1970s, and Mr. Tom Morrow from the original Flight to the Moon attraction. The Space Couple was decked out in a wonderfully retro look, while Mr. Morrow had a very scientific setup for his meet-and-greet.

Tomorrowland wasn’t the only place for fun, though, as Guests spotted a plethora of rare characters appearing throughout Fantasyland, including the Flora, Fauna, and Merriweather, as well as the March Hare. Guests could even say hello to the ultra-rare Dumbo, who was adorably posing by his attraction!

The night was chock full of characters and experiences, and we’ll have to see what surprises are in store for the second Throwback Nite on April 20!