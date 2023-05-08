The MCU has lost another superpowered hero.

The fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), owned by The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios, has been experiencing a bit of a downturn lately is no secret. Movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and the first movie of Phase Five, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), have not been received as well by critics as much as prior Marvel films.

James Gunn’s final Marvel universe project, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) released last weekend on May 5, 2023. Scored by John Murphy, it marks the end of the line for the original team of Guardians. The film, follows the team’s previous appearances in Thor: Love and Thunder and the Avengers films from the Infinity Saga. Prior to this, the Guardians’ most recent adventure can be seen in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a well-received festive Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney+.

For the last time, the Guardians will ride through space on another adventure, featuring the gun-toting human (and former part-Celestial) Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), the daughters of Thanos, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), the tree alien Groot (Vin Diesel), the adorable-yet-deadly Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), the revenge-bound Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), the empath alien Mantis (Pom Klementieff), the Ravager Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn), Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone), and even newcomer Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova).

The film also stars Adam Warlock, portrayed by Will Poulter, and his “mother”, Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha. Chukwudi Iwuji is the High Evolutionary, accompanied by his lackey Theel (Nico Santos), while Daniela Melchior is Ura. Additionally, Linda Cardellini makes her debut as Lylla the Otter, Asim Chaudhry is Teefs the Walrus, and Mikaela Hoover is Floor the Bunny – all of whom are former cellmates and friends of Rocket Raccoon’s.

Why is Star-Lord no longer a superhero?

It appears that writer and director James Gunn is coming clean with some new information that he’s finally revealing to fans of the franchise, over on Twitter.

When asked by user @AxlcruzDeaD if Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord still has superpowers, Gunn replies with a very clear negative:

@AxlcruzDeaD: Does peter still have some kind of power or something unnatural in his body that makes him Survive more than a normal human??? James Gunn: No.

