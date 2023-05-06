The MCU is going to be hit with a new “Smartest Man”.

For multiple years, Kevin Feige has presided over the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the President of Marvel Studios. The MCU, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, has significantly transformed the superhero film genre and has left an enduring impact on the movie industry, regardless of differing viewpoints. The Infinity Saga, an extensive and sweeping storyline, was brought to a conclusion with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the spectacular culmination of Phase Three. Through its exceptional expansion and unparalleled accomplishments, the franchise has securely established itself as a commanding force in the film industry.

Now, it seems like a controversial pick for the MCU’s new Reed Richards has been confirmed by the studio, according to known Marvel insiders.

Why the Fantastic Four is being rebooted in the MCU

The Fantastic Four has a bit of a sordid history as a film franchise.

One of Marvel Comics’ premier superhero squads, the Fantastic Four, comprises of ingenious leader Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), maternal figure Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), impulsive Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and the affable giant Ben Grimm (The Thing). During a scientific expedition, the group was exposed to cosmic radiation, endowing each member with distinctive superhuman capabilities. The team, stemming from the Marvel Comics universe, utilizes their powers to combat adversaries and safeguard the world against danger, frequently battling the villainous likes of Doctor Doom, Galactus, and the Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four film series, previously produced by 20th Century Fox and now under Disney’s ownership as 20th Century Studios, debuted in 2005 with the release of Fantastic Four. The film starred Ioan Gruffudd as Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, Chris Evans as Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Both movies were directed by Tim Story, with the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, hitting theaters in 2007. However, both films received mixed reviews from critics.

In 2015, a reboot titled Fantastic Four (stylized FANT4STIC) was released, featuring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, and directed by Josh Trank. Unfortunately, the movie was poorly received by critics and largely disappointed fans of the franchise.

As a result, there has been a strong desire for a fresh take on these beloved Marvel Comics characters, and now that Disney has complete ownership of them — it seems like the time is now.

Marvel’s pick to replace John Krasinski

Marvel Studios appears ready to give another actor the lead role in the Fantastic Four super team.

Following previous reports of Driver potentially joining the cast all the way back in October 2022, as well as being in final talks for the role, Marvel Studios insider My Time To Shine Hello (whose leaks about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proved accurate) came forward with direct confirmation about the casting of Adam Driver as the MCU’s Mr. Fantastic, AKA Reed Richards — stating “it’s done”:

It’s done. Adam Driver is our Reed Richards.

With this news, also reported by Forbes, comes a mixed bag of opinions and emotions with this alleged casting confirmation, as some members of the public like @cocognz express their dismay:

(in image) OPENED TWITTER DAY RUINED

Others are just happy that it isn’t John Krasinski, who debuted as the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), as an alternate universe version of Mr. Fantastic — another controversial pick by Marvel Studios to play “The Smartest Man Alive”. Users like @juniorS05268789 are saying:

Thank god it isn’t John Krasinski

Meanwhile, others seem excited for Driver to debut in the role — who could possibly pull off a “Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022)”, where a seemingly “bad” or unsuitable casting just works. @Itsonemore23 is excited, saying:

It’s going to be fantastic

Krasinski’s version of Reed Richards likely is in contact with the Council of Reeds (as teased in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2022)), a collective of the “Smartest Man Alive” from different universes. This is not unlike the Council of Kangs in the same film, where several Kang the Conquerors (Jonathan Majors) join forces to wreak havoc across the Multiverse).

What this casting confirmation tells us is that it’s likely that Adam Driver is simply playing the main MCU-verse’s iteration of Reed Richards, and that everything (and all those Reeds) will come to a head in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars — though the respective scheduled release years of 2025 and 2026 may now be shifted back a year or two with the current strikes happening over at Marvel Studios.

Do you agree with this casting of Adam Driver as Reed Richards in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below!