New Captain Marvel Actress Revealed In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

***THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3***

James Gunn’s final project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to be the last outing for the superhero team, with several of its members bidding farewell to the MCU. John Murphy scores the film, alongside the classic “Awesome Mix” now on its 3rd Volume. The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios’ third act of the franchise follows the Guardians’ recent appearances in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and the Avengers series of films within the Infinity Saga. The movie, which is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023, follows directly from events in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney+.

James Gunn bids farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios epic send-off, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie features a familiar cast reprising their roles from the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn), Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone), and Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova). They face new challenges with the arrival of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), as well as the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Theel (Nico Santos). The movie also introduces new characters, including Lylla the Otter (Linda Cardellini), Teefs the Walrus (Asim Chaudhry), and Floor the Bunny (Mikaela Hoover), who are Rocket’s former cellmates and friends.

How Guardians 3 introduced the new Captain Marvel

It seems that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers role might eventually go to this new actress.

Based on the post-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (technically the mid-credit scene), it was revealed that a young character might be being primed to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel in the future.

The new Guardians team in this scene is made up of Rocket Raccoon, Adam Warlock, Kraglin Obfonteri, Cosmo the Dog, Blurp, and a fully grown Groot. They are joined by a young girl rescued from the High Evolutionary’s group of science experiments, referred to as Phyla and portrayed by Kai Zen. This character is a significant reveal as she is actually Phyla-Vell from the Marvel Comics.

Who is Phyla-Vell in Marvel, and why is she important?

Phyla-Vell is a Kree superhero from the Marvel Comics universe. She is the daughter of the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, and possesses superhuman abilities such as strength, agility, and the ability to fly. Phyla-Vell has taken on various superhero identities throughout her time at Marvel, including the mantle of Captain Marvel and Quasar, and has been involved in various story arcs and teams such as the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Annihilators.

