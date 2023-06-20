‘Kraven The Hunter’ Ruins Perfect Marvel Character

The trailer recently dropped for Marvel and Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, and it’s safe to say that it will definitely divide the fanbase at best. However, one of the biggest problems with the trailer might not be Aaron Taylor Johnson’s dry delivery but the butchery of another famous member of Marvel’s rogues’ gallery.

From the footage above, we’re not exactly met with the best representation of Kraven. The big, burly, fur-clad warrior of the urban jungle has essentially been reimagined as a reluctant hunter turned vengeful mercenary, but that’s nothing compared to what the film has done to the Rhino.

The last time we saw Aleksei Sytsevich, he was depicted as a Russian mobster with a giant robot suit at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man . Paul Giamati’s portrayal was entertaining for the brief few minutes we saw him in the entire film, but that massive mechanical Rhino was definitely something that should have paid off in later movies. Unfortunately, the series was retconned when Disney got their Mickey mitts on the franchise, leaving the character’s fate in the balance.

A New Mutant from Marvel?

The trailer ends with the beginning of a transformation scene in which viewers can see (presumably) Sytsevich’s arm slowly morphing into a thick, rhino-like hide. While this is certainly an interesting variation, it throws away the incredible version Sony used previously and felt forced compared to the themes presented in Kraven the Hunter.

In the comics, Rhino’s superhuman strength and invulnerability come from experimental injections and radiation treatments. While this is certainly plausible for the mutation we see in the trailer, it doesn’t feel like it fits the character or the world the trailer presents. The new Kraven looks more in line with 2004’s Catwoman than anything out of the Marvel Multiverse.

If they’re going with toned-down powers, why go full X-Men with a mutated Rhino when a mech suit feels more in line? We can’t say at this point in the game, but we know that Sony missed a grand and glorious opportunity to bring their original variation back to the big screen.

