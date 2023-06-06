Marvel Is Changing How We View Villains

Although characters like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Rocket Raccoon are some of our favorite heroes, there’s no denying that there’s just as much admiration for those characters on the other side of justice. Characters like Loki, Thanos, and the Green Goblin have definitely had their time in the limelight, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be responsible for the more concentrated interest.

Comic books and movies are two different animals, but comic book movies are delicate balancing acts that can work wonders when done correctly. However, the way MCU and the rest of Marvel’s most recent movies are changing the game.

How Marvel Makes Villains Better

The Spot from Across the Spider-Verse is currently one of the most talked about villains from Marvel. Sony Animation essentially took one of the biggest joke villains from the comics and turned him into one of Spidey’s most dangerous adversaries. As impressive as he was in the animated film, he’s not the first villain to get this big of a makeover.

One thing all comic book readers have to realize at some point is that villains can be a little silly. Take a look back at characters like Mysterio, the Vulture, Ego the Living Planet, and even every fan-girl’s favorite, Loki. Before their MCU adaptations, they all had something of a ridiculous quality about them, until the MCU took their concept and added upgrades and a smidge of humanity.

The MCU has enhanced and emotionalized many of its villains. In the realms of ink and paper, the Vulture is an elderly scientist in a tight wingsuit wanting revenge. In the MCU, he’s a single father utilizing alien technology who lost his livelyhood when Stark Industries took over and is now trying to survive.

Villains like Vulture, the Spot, and more all fall into the same formula once they enter the MCU, and it works because they’ve earned an emotional angle to keep viewers invested while still being their evil selves. It’s a kind of character development that we’re more than happy to watch over and over again.

Which character do you think has had the most improvement from the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!