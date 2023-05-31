MCU Replacement Inbound? Chris Hemsworth Might Not Appear in ‘Thor 5’

Chris Hemsworth isn’t sure if he will return to Marvel, and for a good reason, but he has one requirement for returning as Thor Odinson.

Hemsworth last appeared as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder (2021). Taika Waititi worked with Hemsworth to tell a new story about Thor without letting go of the comedic elements from Thor: Ragnarok (2018). Unfortunately, Thor 4 went overboard on the comedy and left the dramatic, serious elements behind, with fans wishing that the villain, Gorr the God Butcherer, wasn’t ruined.

After getting an actor like Christian Bale, fans were shocked to see the villain turn out to be another character for comedic relief. The sad reality is that the movie had a lot of moments that could’ve been amazing but weren’t. Thor isn’t likely to show up to help as he raises Gorr’s kid and is content with his life.

The actor shares in a recent interview that if he were to return, he would have to do a completely new take on the character:

“I have no idea. I’ve said it before, it all depends on the type of story. It has to be something unique. What I don’t want is to do the same with the character until the end, until there is a feeling of exhaustion in the audience. But if there is excitement for it, I am always willing to return. If there is a new story, it has to be something very special. I’m sure there’s something exciting to tell, so we’ll have to wait and see. You have to wait to find it.”

While it’s good that Chris Hemsworth has a way back into joining the MCU, Marvel won’t do it. Why? Because Taika Waititi made Thor good again and then ruined him in the sequel. Taika’s style isn’t for everyone, but it’s consistent, and unfortunately, his style doesn’t change. If Taika is involved, Hemsworth probably won’t do it.

Thor went through a major change after his two movies, and while the Infinity Saga helped introduce a new version of the God of Thunder, there isn’t much Marvel can do with the hero. Thor will likely appear in a few more Avengers movies. Still, there isn’t much story material for the character to do Thor 5 based on what Marvel has already done because Hemsworth isn’t looking to be Thor for much longer anyways.

The actor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and his medical condition could make him stop acting in the next few years, meaning Thor’s future is quite limited. Marvel’s future is with newer Avengers, and perhaps it’s time to let someone like Thor Odinson live a good life as a father and let other heroes save the universe for once.

Just like every other legacy super hero, Marvel can always replace the actor with another super hero from the comics, and with so many heroes having cosmic abilities, it’s not Thor would be the only super powerful person in the Avengers anyways.

Do you think Thor 5 will happen? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!