For more than a decade, The Walt Disney Company has maintained ownership of Marvel Studios, encompassing the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), an acquisition that came at an astounding price tag of $4 billion. The iconic character Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man, was initially brought to life by Robert Downey Jr. in the 2008 blockbuster film, Iron Man. The groundbreaking movie, The Avengers (2012), further cemented the original six Avengers as legendary symbols. However, the Infinity Saga, the epic narrative of the MCU, concluded in Phase Three with the unforgettable films Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), helmed by the highly esteemed Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo (who will not be returning to Marvel).

Now, an exciting new era of the MCU is on the horizon as the Multiverse Saga is set to properly unfold.

Why Daredevil: Born Again is crucial to the MCU’s future

The popularity of Netflix’s Daredevil (2015) series reached astonishing heights, captivating audiences to such an extent that the #SaveDaredevil campaign on social media played a crucial role in resurrecting the show. After a significantly prolonged hiatus spanning several years, the blind lawyer Matt Murdock, famously known as Daredevil and portrayed by Charlie Cox, found himself squarely positioned within the ambitious Phase Four and Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Multiverse Saga. His triumphant return unfolded in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) (which can be viewed below!) and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), marking what many consider to be the standout episode of the show that faced some critical backlash.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe embarks on its Phase Five and Phase Six, leading to the new Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), it seems like Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is about to shake things up, with the new “street-level” team of heroes centered around Tom Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Naturally, the character of Daredevil needs to be reintroduced to the current crop of movie-goers (and Disney+ subscribers). Therefore, to the pleasant astonishment of Marvel fans, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios unveiled an unexpected revelation during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (SDCC). They announced a thrilling development: a fresh 18-episode season of Daredevil (2015), originally directed by Drew Goddard. This new chapter will build upon the cherished and critically acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) canon Netflix series. However, with a twist — the upcoming iteration of Daredevil will find its exclusive home on Disney+ and bear the title Daredevil: Born Again, existing as “Season One, not Season Four”.

The Marvel star who won’t be returning

As Daredevil: Born Again‘s filming continues with the expected Charlie Cox (Daredevil/Matt Murdock), the MCU’s (arguably) scariest villain in Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and antihero Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal) — another bombshell has dropped that is sure to upset fans of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

The original Daredevil show presented a captivating juggling act in terms of its writing and plot, skillfully navigating between the realm of courtroom drama during the day and the pursuit of vigilante justice at night. Key to this show’s identity was Matt Murdock’s best friends — a fellow lawyer at Nelson and Murdock, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and firm paralegal Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), who also engaged in risky investigative journalism by night.

But now, following the news that Ayelet Zurer’s Vanessa Fisk is being replaced, it appears that a main character of the former Netflix series is officially not going to return to the MCU. Straight from the horse’s mouth, actress Deborah Ann Woll was asked by a fan about her likelihood of joining James Gunn’s new DC Universe (DCU). She wonders if she is “allowed to cross the streams” and jump ship, before finally opening up about not returning to “either side” of the “comic book universe” — AKA neither Marvel nor DC. This video clip was initially shared by the news source, Daredevil Updates on Twitter:

Why fans are suspicious of the Daredevil actress

Fans, however, are not as convinced by this seemingly official confirmation.

User Jonathan Guito comments that Woll could be “taking a page” from the “Andrew Garfield playbook” — i.e., blatantly lying to cover up her involvement with a super-secret MCU project — Daredevil: Born Again. This would not be too different from former (and present) Spider-Man/Peter Parker actor Andrew Garfield lying through his teeth about joining the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Others seem to have absolute faith that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, both great friends with each other and the rest of the old Netflix Daredevil cast, would never allow her or Foggy actor Elden Henson to miss out on Born Again entirely:

Even as fans retain hope despite seemingly official word — at the end of the day, we’ll just have to wait till Daredevil: Born Again debuts in 2024.

