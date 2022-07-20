‘Star Wars’ Legend Mark Hamill Had A Secret Cameo In ‘Thor 4’

Mark Hamill actually appeared in a recent MCU movie and nobody realized it.

Yes, that’s right. Mark Hamill is in the movie for a few seconds in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). While fans have mixed feelings about Taika Waititi’s latest Marvel movie, he surprisingly got Mark Hamill onto the set for a quick cameo.

It’s so quick that even if you watched the movie a few times, you missed it. When Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is at New Asgard and is about to leave, the townspeople crowd around the ship they are going to leave on. In the crowd of people is Mark Hamill in the front and center.

One fan went online to ask Hamill if the legendary Star Wars actor was in the movie and the actor confirmed that it was part of his “two-second cameos” that he has been doing:

When fans begin to question whether or not Hamill was telling the truth he sent another Tweet confirming that he wasn’t lying:

Another fan shared an image of Hamill in the crowd online so fans could understand where he was in the movie as he too was confused about whether or not it was Hamill:

wait mark hamill made a cameo in thor love and thunder? that’s pretty cool

wait mark hamill made a cameo in thor love and thunder? that’s pretty cool pic.twitter.com/MIrRrBqn5V — jxcekage (@jxcekage) July 18, 2022

Thor 4 is out in theaters right now for anyone to catch a glimpse of Mark Hamill in Thor’s latest adventure.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.