Marvel Needs to Power Down

Although fans are still waiting for the premiere of Secret Invasion, fans of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes might have a while long to wait before they see their next big super-powered blockbuster. While fans definitely haven’t seen the last of characters like Daredevil, Nic Fury, Captain Marvel or the legendary Star-Lord, their more established characters won’t be so mighty anymore.

Although they’ve been delayed, the MCU will still get their renditions of Blade and the Fantastic Four eventually, the characters we’ve seen in the theaters time and time again are going to have to slow down. That might actually be a good thing.

Marvel Enters the Emotional Era

While many will state that Marvel has been suffering a near-fatal case of superhero fatigue, but that might be set to change as the studio slowly realizes its mistakes. Anyone who’s seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will know that Marvel is still capable of majorly emotional storytelling and that the heroes have grown and changed since viewers first saw them. However, what does this mean for the rest of the MCU.

Characters like Nic Fury, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and Bucky Barnes have been through multiple intergalactic and inter-dimensional conflicts, and they’re going to show it. Characters like the Guardians are still our favorite team of heroes, but they’ve been through more than their share of trauma.

The video essay above from @masonfilms22 goes into a super-thorough analysis of the opening sequence of Guardians 3, but it also frames up the state of the MCU after the events of Endgame and the sea of perils they’ve overcome. They’re rebuilding Knowhere, rising from the rubble, and “getting used to the new norm.” The same can be said for the rest of the Marvel universe.

The next phase of the MCU, apart from the unestablished characters like Blade, is going to have to utilize the same situation. It’s time to tone down from the brutal fight scenes and get back to the character development and literal heart of Marvel.

Secret Invasion is the next core chapter for Marvel, and it will definitely pay more attention to intrigue and characters as a grizzled Nic Fury encounters Skrull living amongst the people of earth. While that’s not to say the MCU will be without its action, it will definitely need to refocus to give the audience a chance to breathe.

Is this a good move for Marvel and the MCU? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!