Marvel Studios Abandoning MCU Plan, Entire Release Schedule up in the Air

Marvel Studios isn’t keeping their original release plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and another wave of delays or scrapped projects might happen sooner than fans might realize.

The MCU is expanding too fast. Fans could tell once several MCU projects slipped away from the standard quality expected for huge CGI battles, and now, some movies are constantly delayed. Earlier this morning, Marvel had over four movies delayed, including the big Avenger movies, both significantly delayed. While the Writer’s Strike has some influence over these delays, it’s more than that. Marvel allowed itself to stretch out too far and is now paying the price.

Variety shared hours ago how several blockbuster movies are being shuffled around in Disney to have new release dates. Most of them are creeping further in the future, while some, like Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 (2024), are getting a huge jump forward. This new slate of releases gives fans a picture of how the MCU is reshaping, but fans surely haven’t seen the full picture.

The MCU Needs to Slim Down

That’s right. In the past year, Marvel Studios released many new projects for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Several Disney+ series alongside a few movies. Dozens of MCU projects are in development, but it’s clear that the current group at Marvel can’t sustain this level of commitment. Every project has unleashed a volley of complaints about quality and story issues that weren’t present in the previous Phases.

Ever since the Avengers defeated Thanos, the MCU has turned into a super hero gallery for obscure super heroes with what feels like pointless action until the season finale. That doesn’t Marvel hasn’t blown away fans in the past year. Some projects like James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) helped fans know that Marvel can still pull off amazing stories, but directors like Gunn aren’t sticking around.

What’s really the problem? The volume of content. Marvel fans expect more from Marvel Studios, and if that means that certain projects can’t release right away, that’s fine. It’s better for the MCU if Kevin Feige and Co. take their time with each project to hit that expectation because fans won’t care if the project flops. Fans love to rewatch their favorite MCU projects, and if the project isn’t good, it’s obvious based on the viewership levels on Disney+ or the box office reports.

If Marvel wants to get out of their huge problem, it will need to do more than delay a few movies. They might actually have to change their entire release schedule or delay Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) even longer.

Avengers: Secret Wars Could Damage Marvel Studios

Avengers: Secret Wars is the end of the Multiverse Saga, and that’s a massive problem for the MCU. With all of the current delays, Marvel hasn’t really axed any projects. That leaves a lot of projects to be squished into the same timeframe. While Marvel has delayed Secret Wars twice, that doesn’t mean there’s enough room for all of the planned MCU projects.

Marvel has two choices. They can delay projects each time they realize some projects can’t meet the release window and constantly push back Secret Wars, or they can remove the Secret Wars release date until their release schedule is in better shape. Having the movie get pushed back every couple of months is frustrating for fans, and it makes more sense to have the movie be confirmed with more details released later on about when to expect the movie.

It would be easier for Marvel to delay certain projects until after Secret Wars. Still, Kevin Feige’s plan for the MCU probably doesn’t allow certain projects to happen after the Multiverse Saga is over. Due to all the interconnectivity in the MCU, Phases Five and Six will likely see very few projects get pushed into Phase Seven, which means fans should expect several more waves of delays.

Do you think Marvel is making the right choice by delaying MCU projects? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!