Russo Brothers Retaliate To Tarantino’s MCU Comments

Recently, Quentin Tarantino’s negative comments regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe have resurfaced. But this time, the Russo Brothers have something to say back.

When it comes to Marvel movies, it’s hard to think of more prominent names than the Russo Brothers. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo started professionally making movies by directing, producing, and writing various television comedies. However, that all changed when they were asked to bring their talents to Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

Suddenly, Anthony and Joe were thrust into the Marvel limelight and helmed multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Basically, they’re now responsible for some of the most successful movies of all time.

While the Russo Brothers thrived in the collaborative environment that is Marvel Studios, it’s clearly not for everyone. Multiple famous directors have spoken out against the franchise-generating machine, including Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Patty Jenkins, and Quentin Tarantino. In fact, Tarantino’s comments have particularly stood out recently after Chris Hemsworth said he found the remarks “super depressing.”

Tarantino’s Against The “Marvel-ification” of Hollywood

In November 2022, Quentin Tarantino made his opinion of Marvel movies clear. “You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Tarantino then continued to explain that while he has always been a fan of Marvel Comics, he doesn’t like what the movies have done to the business side of things, specifically referring to it as “The Marvel-ification of Hollywood.”

“My only ax to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made… And, you know, so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else.”

These comments have existed for a while now, but no one high up at Marvel Studios has really responded. That is until the Russo Brothers sat down with The New Yorker.

The Russo Brothers Finally Respond

In an interview with The New Yorker, both of the Russo Brothers commented on the Django Unchained (2012) director’s statement.

“I don’t know if Quentin feels like he was born to make a Marvel movie,” Anthony Russo stated, “which is maybe why he would feel like a hired hand doing it. It depends on your relationship to the source material.” Joe Russo agreed, adding, “What fulfills us the most is building a sense of community around our work.”

In the end, it seems like there is mutual respect between the filmmakers. Some just have different preferences regarding what they want from a movie.

