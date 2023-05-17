“It’s a Masterpiece”, Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Favorite Pixar Movie!

Quentin Tarantino has revealed his favorite animated movie — and it’s not what you expect!

In a recent conversation with American Psycho (1991) author Bret Easton Ellis, during which the pair discussed their favorite films, the iconic filmmaker revealed his favorite animated picture of all time.

It’s quite rare to hear a director like Tarantino talk about family-friendly films. Recently, he joined many other filmmakers, such as Martin Scorsese and James Cameron, in criticizing the Marvel Cinematic Universe for essentially ruining cinema.

So you won’t be surprised to learn that Tarantino’s favorite animated film isn’t in any way part of the superhero genre. The Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) director revealed that the film in question is actually Toy Story 3 (2011).

“Toy Story 3 is a masterpiece and was my favourite movie of that year,” Tarantino revealed. The third film in the series was a huge hit with fans and critics, and grossed $1.067 billion worldwide, and nabbed an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards.

Despite usually citing films that influenced his own work, Tarantino is actually no stranger to the animated side of entertainment, having recently admitted to being a fan of the popular British cartoon series Peppa Pig (2004)! “I actually do like Peppa Pig,” he said. “I watch it a lot. I’ll say it — Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade.”

It’s really no surprise that Toy Story 3 is Tarantino’s favorite out of the four Toy Story movies, though — it’s pretty dark in parts, and it’s also incredibly well written. We wonder what he thinks of the divisive Toy Story 4 (2019). Or the fact they’re making another one.

Well, either way, at least we now know that Tarantino’s distain for the Marvel movies has nothing to do with Disney!

As per Pixar Animation Studios, here’s the official synopsis for Toy Story 3:

The creators of the beloved Toy Story films re-open the toy box and bring moviegoers back to the delightful world of our favorite gang of toy characters in Toy Story 3. As Andy prepares to depart for college, Buzz, Woody, and the rest of his loyal toys are troubled about their uncertain future. Toy Story 3 is a comical adventure that lands the toys in a room full of untamed tots who can’t wait to get their sticky little fingers on these “new” toys. It’s pandemonium as the toys try to stay together, ensuring that “no toy gets left behind.”

There is currently no release date for Toy Story 5 (TBA).

