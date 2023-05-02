It’s hard to believe that a beloved animated classic like Monsters, Inc. (2001) will ever get the live-action treatment, but when you look at the trajectory Disney has been on for many years now, it becomes easier (but no less painful) to imagine.

Though there were many live-action remakes before, the ball really got rolling with The Jungle Book (2016), as it was followed swiftly by Beauty and the Beast (2017), Christopher Robin (2018), Aladdin (2019), and The Lion King (2019), to name but a few.

Now, Peter Pan and Wendy (2023) has flown onto Disney+, while The Little Mermaid (2023) will be making a big splash in theaters later this month. And it won’t end there — Lilo & Stitch (2002), Bambi (1942), and Moana (TBA) are also getting live-action remakes!

But it’s really Moana that has us concerned. It’s no surprise that Disney continues to remake its animated classics, but to announce that a CG-animated film of all things, and one that’s relatively new no less, is getting rebooted, screams desperation.

And where will this end? While the likes of Toy Story (1995) and Zootopia (2016) will likely remain forever sacred, largely because they don’t really feature any humans (but then neither does The Lion King), what about a film like Monsters, Inc.?

Okay, so the 2002 animated classic only has one human (though there are other children in the film), in the form of the adorable Boo (Mary Gibbs), but isn’t it only a matter of time before it goes under the knife?

While nothing has been announced, there’s every possibility Monsters, Inc. could be getting a live-action reboot at some point in the future, especially when you consider the fact that a CG-animated film like Moana is already on Disney’s radar.

Sure, the chances are that we’ll see the likes of Tangled (2010) and Frozen (2013) get the live-action treatment long before a film like Monsters, Inc., but never say never…

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for Monsters, Inc.:

Lovable Sulley (John Goodman) and his wisecracking sidekick Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) are the top scare team at MONSTERS, INC., the scream-processing factory in Monstropolis. When a little girl named Boo wanders into their world, it’s the monsters who are scared silly, and it’s up to Sulley and Mike to keep her out of sight and get her back home.

Monsters, Inc. stars John Goodman (James “Sulley” Sullivan), Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski), Jenifer Tilly (Celia), and Steve Buscemi (Randall Boggs).

It is now streaming on Disney+.

Would you like to see a live-action Monsters, Inc. reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!