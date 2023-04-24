‘Toy Story’: “Deleted Scene” Shows Andy Finding Out Woody Is Alive

There might not be a person alive who doesn’t love Toy Story, and though news of a fifth film being in development has left a sour taste in our mouths, nothing will change how we feel about the likes of Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

The trouble with the Toy Story sequels, though, is that the more Disney and Pixar churn out, the more questions we have. The first three Toy Story films didn’t explore why toys are alive — and rightly so, as audiences had fully suspended their disbelief — but Toy Story 4 (2019) certainly left us asking questions about the existential nature of a living toy.

For starters, Forky (Tony Hale) isn’t even a “real” toy — he was made by Bonnie (Emily Hahn) at kindergarten using different bits, such as a plastic fork and some craft-wire. So does this mean anything can become a toy? Do toys have souls? Where do those souls come from? And what exactly qualifies as a toy in the Toy Story world?

In fact, let’s go even further back — why does Buzz freeze whenever Andy (John Morris) enters the room in the original film, despite the fact he thinks he’s a real “space ranger”?! These questions are enough to give you a headache, and while we don’t need any answers to any of them, we would like to see a child finding out that Woody and his pals are alive!

Okay, so we did see this in Toy Story (1995), when Woody decides to break the toys’ “one rule” by revealing that they’re alive in front of Sid (Erik von Detten) in a bid to free themselves from his captivity and make it back home to Andy. But what if there was a scene in which Andy himself finds out that Woody is actually alive?

Well, now, some brand-new footage imagines just that. The short video from Mark Cannataro Films on YouTube sees a young Andy wandering into his bedroom and catching Woody in the act — moving around! Realizing he’s been busted, Woody turns to face Andy, and his human owner actually faints — it’s actually quite hilarious!

However, while it might seem like a “deleted scene” straight out of Toy Story, it’s actually fan-made. Check it out for yourself below:

It would be pretty fun to see this realized in the next Toy Story film, but on the other hand, it could, for many children, destroy the illusion that toys may be alive here in the real world.

There is currently no release date for Toy Story 5 (TBA).

Do you think Andy should have discovered Woody’s secret in the original film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!