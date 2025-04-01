Disney fans love a good theory about their favorite movies. And there’s certainly no shortage of them, whether it’s the one about Boo from Monsters, Inc. (2001) being The Witch in Brave (2012), or Cars (2006) actually taking place in a future where mankind has long since perished (this one’s a popular theory that can be applied to a bunch of Disney movies).

And we love talking about these theories, too, especially ones that relate to the Toy Story films. We’ve already talked about how Woody (Tom Hanks) could have quite easily turned out evil like the villain Lotso (Ned Beatty) from Toy Story 3 (2011), had he not been reunited with his owner, Andy (John Morris), in the original 1995 film. Now, there’s another.

This theory comes from the Reddit user Dede0606, who suggests that none of the events of the Toy Story films actually take place! It revolves around the bloopers during the end credits of Toy Story 2 (1999). which they believe could mean that all of the toys “know that it’s all a recording” and that they’re simply “actors” working on a bunch of movies.

During these bloopers, the toys are indeed portrayed as actors working on a film. However, this is, of course, nothing more than Disney and Pixar inviting the audience in for a bit of fourth-wall-breaking fun–that’s it. Does the theory hold any merit, though? Well, not really, as this is something that can be applied to almost any film that breaks the fourth wall. Viewers aren’t being asked to consider these bloopers to be canon in any way whatsoever.

There are many examples of comedy films whose credits include blooper reels — it’s just a bit of fun. However, it’s the response from Reddit user Danny_Wont_Back_Down that might have fans raising their eyebrows suspiciously. While the user disagrees with the theory, they give their own two scents on the matter, suggesting that, if indeed the events that play out in the Toy Story films aren’t happening, that “it’s all a figment of Andy’s imagination.”

Now, this theory might hold some stock. While it’s a pretty obvious one — Andy is, after all, a child — there’s one sequence that may lend it some credibility.

Toy Story 3 (2010) opens with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the rest of the gang slap-bang in the middle of a fantastical Western adventure, which turns out to be a flashback in which Andy is simply playing with his toys. This sequence hardly suggests that the events depicted in the Toy Story films aren’t real, but it does lend a tiny chance to the theory that it’s all playing out in Andy’s head. Toy Story 5 is currently in development.