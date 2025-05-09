Disney Parks to Close Multiple ‘Toy Story’ Rides Indefinitely This Summer

One of Disney’s most popular family-friendly attractions is closing soon.

The Disney theme parks are notorious for the many rides and attractions guests can find inside, ranging from thrilling adventures through the Wild West on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to serene serenades at Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.

No matter how young or old guests are, there’s always something waiting for them around the corner at places like Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and the original Disneyland Park. This remains true for Disney’s international resorts too, with Disneyland Paris featuring a nice list of activities and attractions of its own.

While Disney’s one and only European resort does have some unique experiences that can only be found there, Disneyland Paris also features a long list of classic Disney attractions, making it feel right at home alongside Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Unfortunately, one of Paris’ most popular attractions is closing soon.

Disneyland Paris Closing Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Attraction

Disneyland Paris has confirmed that Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast will close this summer. The arcade-style shoot-em-up dark ride will close on June 23, 2025. The resort has not given a reopening timeframe, meaning guests will simply have to wait for more details to be released.

According to first-hand accounts, the attraction could use some help, something it shares with its American counterpart.

Magic Kingdom’s version of the attraction has been in desperate need of TLC too. Paint can be seen peeling off the ride vehicles, and the overall experience feels quite dated. One of the biggest complaints against the ride was its blasters, which are locked to the ride vehicles themselves. This is in stark contrast with the version of the ride at Disneyland, which allows guests to pick up their blasters and aim them freely.

In 2025, Disney World announced that its Buzz Lightyear ride would close to make way for some major upgrades and renovations. Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin is set to close in August 2025 at the Magic Kingdom, with the ride reopening sometime in 2026.

Tokyo Disneyland’s version of the ride closed permanently in October 2024, as big changes sweep through the entire resort. The Buzz Lightyear ride will eventually become a new shoot-em-up attraction based on Wreck-It-Ralph, with the park’s Space Mountain roller coaster also set to be rethemed and reimagined in the coming years.

In other Disney theme park news, The Walt Disney Company recently announced it will be opening a brand-new theme park in Abu Dhabi. This new theme park will be a first-of-its-kind destination for Disney, with the company advertising it as one of its most technologically advanced projects ever.

The announcement came amid Disney’s Q2 earnings report, which highlighted the company’s continued success within the theme park industry and its impressive performance in the streaming sector, with both Hulu and Disney+ gaining subscribers.

