62-Year-Old Disney Attraction Indefinitely Closed for Permanent Changes

A historic part of the original Disneyland resort has closed, but it’s coming back in an exciting way.

While Disneyland remains a time capsule for many hardcore fans, Disney’s original California theme park is always changing, innovating, and improving, with one of the resort’s oldest attractions recently closing for a significant overhaul.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland is home to some of the world’s most cherished collection of rides, attractions, and other experiences. Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan’s Flight likely top the list for a lot of guests, though Disneyland also features a few thrilling adventures as well.

Perhaps Disneyland’s most iconic and historic attraction is the Enchanted Tiki Room, a quasi-live show featuring dozens of animatronic birds, flowers, and other critters. The Tiki Room itself was the first Disneyland attraction to feature audio-animatronic figures, though the tree waiting outside the show hasn’t worked properly in years, something that will soon change.

Disneyland’s Original Enchanted Tiki Room Attraction Closes

The Enchanted Tiki Room has closed at Disneyland as the resort begins renovating the attraction, both inside and out. One of the most significant elements of this refurbishment involves the Tangaroa Tree in the attraction’s pre-show area. The tree has been a classic part of this already-classic attraction for quite some time, but is being rebuilt for necessary maintenance.

A high-resolution scan of the original tree was created to help aid in this renovation.

The Enchanted Tiki Room closed on April 28, and the attraction is not expected to reopen until at least June 11. The Tangaroa Tree is hardly just a static plant, as it talks and emotes to guests while waiting for the show to begin. Tangaroa tells visitors stories before inviting them into the actual Tiki Room.

The Enchanted Tiki Room is not exclusive to the Disneyland Resort, as versions of the colorful and catchy attraction can be found across the globe. Guests will find Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room inside Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland, providing a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle (and humidity) of Disney’s most popular theme park.

A version also exists at Tokyo Disneyland, though the resort recently teased that several classic attractions, including the Tiki Room and Jungle Cruise, may close soon to make way for a bold new expansion project.

This wouldn’t be the first time a Disney theme park would close and rework the Enchanted Tiki Room, with Walt Disney World updating its version of the attraction in 1998. With this update, the attraction received a new name, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room Under New Management, and featured new animatronic characters based on Aladdin and The Lion King.

To say this update was poorly received would be an understatement, as many fans felt the new version of the Tiki Room paled in comparison to the original. This version of the Tiki Room lasted through 2011, at which point it returned to normal.

Do you enjoy the Enchanted Tiki Room? What is your favorite “classic” Disney attraction?